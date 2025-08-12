Panthers 53-man roster projection unleashes Dan Morgan's ruthless vision

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are about to embark on some tough decisions that will shape the Carolina Panthers' future in 2025. And for those looking to carve out their spots on the 53-man roster, time is running out to impress.

The primary decision-makers probably have a good indication of how things stand. But there is still hope to alter perceptions over the next fortnight.

Carolina has some strong position groups. They have others that need additional reinforcements before competitive action commences. Morgan will scour the waiver wire or examine trade options for reinforcements, and the aggressive front office leader will strike with conviction if he believes it can benefit the organization.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, we took a swing at how the Panthers' 53-man roster could look with their first preseason contest in the rearview mirror.

Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction after first preseason game

Offense

Quarterback (2) : Bryce Young, Andy Dalton.

: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton. Running back (3) : Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne.

: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne. Wide receiver (7) : Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., Hunter Renfrow, David Moore.

: Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., Hunter Renfrow, David Moore. Tight end (3) : Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans.

: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans. Offensive line (9): Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, Austin Corbett, Damien Lewis, Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Cade Mays, Yosh Nijman, Chandler Zavala.

The biggest question mark around the offense is how many wide receivers will make the squad. Competition for places is fierce, and several have staked strong claims over the summer. That could leave those in power with no option other than to allocate seven spots.

Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jimmy Horn Jr. are locks. Hunter Renfrow has done enough to make the squad, and David Moore's close connection to Canales could also secure his spot on the team.

Bryce Young and Andy Dalton will form the quarterback room. The running back and tight end spots look set, and Austin Corbett has already been named the team's starting center over Cade Mays.

Carolina's offensive line is strong, but Morgan might look to bolster depth. Chandler Zavala, Brady Christensen, and Yosh Nijman are tentatively selected as backups. However, it's a fluid situation that could go either way.

Defense/Special teams

Defensive line (7) : Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, Cam Jackson, Jaden Crumedy.

: Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, Cam Jackson, Jaden Crumedy. Outside linebacker (5) : D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, D.J. Johnson.

: D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, D.J. Johnson. Linebacker (4) : Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, Bam Martin-Scott, Jacoby Windmon.

: Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, Bam Martin-Scott, Jacoby Windmon. Cornerback (6) : Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton, Akayleb Evans, Shemar Bartholomew.

: Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton, Akayleb Evans, Shemar Bartholomew. Safety (4) : Tre'von Moehrig, Demani Richardson, Lathan Ransom, Nick Scott.

: Tre'von Moehrig, Demani Richardson, Lathan Ransom, Nick Scott. Special teams (3): Matthew Wright (PK), Sam Martin (P), J.J. Jansen (LS).

The pressure on defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is enormous in 2025. Morgan worked tirelessly to fortify the defense this offseason, so anything less than major improvements has grave consequences attached.

Carolina's defensive front should be more competitive, especially against the run. The edge rushing unit also received a makeover, with Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen providing a fresh injection of energy that was sorely lacking.

The linebacking corps needs more. Josey Jewell's surprising release leaves them desperately short of dependable options. Morgan will recognize this and react accordingly.

Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade seem locked in as the starting cornerback trio. Undrafted rookie Corey Thornton has surged ahead of other hopefuls to become a summer feel-good story. Akayleb Evans and Shemar Bartholomew could make it, but that's dependent on who becomes available on the waiver wire.

Free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig leads the safety group, but the rest remain unknown quantities. As for the special teams? Matthew Wright looks in front of Ryan Fitzgerald for the kicking job currently.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis