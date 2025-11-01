Panthers fans are about to find out who Dave Canales really is

The debacle that was Week 8 is behind the Carolina Panthers, and not a moment too soon. From the first whistle, it seemed like everything in the universe was conspiring against head coach Dave Canales' squad. Simply put, it is a game best left forgotten.

A myriad of weaknesses and season-long issues reared their heads as the Panthers were finally forced to play against an actually competitive team for the first time since Week 4, and it wasn't great. Andy Dalton looked lost, the defense completely collapsed from the inside out, and it was entirely out of hand by the end of the first quarter.

The issues with this Panthers team run deep. They can be summarized in one series of drives to end the first half.

Carolina Panthers have their work cut out for them against the Packers

Dalton threw a terrible interception, followed by a short Buffalo Bills touchdown, and a baffling ending in which the backup quarterback was sacked directly before a missed field goal.

Not to mention the over 200 yards given up on the ground. It is at a point now where it seems like the Panthers' recent success was more of a symptom of their competition and not a preview of things to come.

Enter Week 9, where the Panthers must face off against one of the hottest teams in the league, the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are coming off a resounding victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and looked dominant against a team that was thought to be solid. Micah Parsons is an easy choice for Carolina's main threat at Lambeau Field, but that overlooks Rashan Gary and his 7.5 sacks.

Thriving quarterback Jordan Love is also a possibility, but that discounts their running back room, especially given how porous the Panthers' run defense was against the Bills' dual-threat force James Cook III, who ran riot over Carolina en route to more than 200 rushing yards in less than three quarters.

When you add everything up, it begins to look like an insurmountable task even to keep this matchup respectable. There isn't a weakness for the Panthers to exploit or a hole that they can squeeze through. Even with the Bills, there was a thought that the inconsistent passing game could keep things close, but fans saw how that turned out.

This game has all the makings of being a long afternoon at the office, especially if Bryce Young is at all hobbled and unable to escape the pressure that will come with starting center Cade Mays on the sideline.

The Panthers have to play a perfect game to have any chance against the Packers, a feat that has thus far been out of reach even at the best of times. It will be interesting to see how this one goes.