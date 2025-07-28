Panthers fans are loving Chuba Hubbard’s no-nonsense response to Trevin Wallace

Although fans aren't permitted to attend training camp this year, there was an enormous sense of anticipation about the Carolina Panthers' first padded practice of the summer. This brings more physicality, which inevitably means things can cross the line if the blue touch paper is lit.

That proved to be the case between running back Chuba Hubbard and second-year linebacker Trevin Wallace.

Hubbard was carrying the football when he received a big-time hit from Wallace. The former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State took exception, and a shoving match ensued before both players were taken away from the scene.

There are many worse things in the world than your linebacker having some extra attitude. There are also worse things than the bump Hubbard suffered on his head following the collision. This is all part of the extra intensity head coach Dave Canales is trying to install. Harnessing this aggression effectively is key.

Chuba Hubbard has no problem with extra physicality at Carolina Panthers training camp

This was a sentiment echoed by Hubbard after the red mist lifted. The backfield force is all about embracing the fight. It might have gone slightly too far on this occasion, but he believes it's all part of pushing each other to better fortunes.

"Just a football play; he's playing hard, that's what coach preaches, so nothing to be mad about it's just football. Obviously, a lot of emotions in it, but he's playing hard and that's what we need, so I love it. I mean, football is all about emotions, obviously I got hit, reacted a certain way, but like I said, he's playing hard and I can't be mad about that. At the end of the day, he's playing physical, playing fast. I don't think anybody's really thinking about how you're going to hit somebody; he's just trying to make a play. I don't fault anybody for playing hard. That's what I love." Chuba Hubbard via Panthers.com

The Panthers have been a walkover for far too long. Canales and general manager Dan Morgan are eager for that to change, and the players are responding accordingly. The head coach brushed it off after practice, firmly stating that this is all part of football.

And he's right, especially if Canales wants the culture to take a seismic shift en route to potential NFC South title contention.

It's also worth remembering that Wallace is looking to secure larger responsibilities in 2025. Josey Jewell was released after still experiencing concussion symptoms, so there is an opening. The only way he'll capitalize on it is by standing out.

This is one way to go about it. And after some reflection, it was just fine with Hubbard in the grand scheme of things.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis