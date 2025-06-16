Panthers fans erupt as analyst pours fuel on Jaire Alexander fire

It didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to come up on the list of potential destinations for Jaire Alexander after the once-prolific cornerback was released by the Green Bay Packers. Nothing has been confirmed one way or another, but the speculation remains rampant across the media.

Alexander hails from Charlotte and is proud of his roots. This would represent a homecoming for the two-time Pro Bowler and Rocky River High School product, which adds an extra sense of fascination to this equation. Dan Morgan and his team will consider the possibility. Whether it amounts to anything more is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.

The former first-round pick out of Louisville is an exceptional performer when fit and firing on all cylinders. Alexander's recent injury history isn't especially encouraging, so it represents a big risk from the Panthers' perspective.

But with high risk could potentially come high reward.

Jaire Alexander could return to Pro Bowl form with Carolina Panthers, says NFL analyst

Anand Sharma from Total Pro Sports became the latest analyst to link Alexander with the Panthers. He thought their historically bad performance last season and the presence of Jaycee Horn could be enough for Carolina's defense to start trending positively. He added that this sort of environment is also exactly what the free agent needs to get his career back on track.

"Panthers had one of the worst defensive performances in NFL history last season. While they have made efforts to improve, they still need a strong cornerback to pair with Jaycee Horn. Jaire Alexander, despite playing only 14 games in the past two seasons, has the potential to be a game-changer if he stays healthy. His ability to disrupt plays and cover top receivers could help the Panthers rebuild their defense. If Alexander returns to full form, he could become a Pro Bowl-level player and provide the Panthers with much-needed stability in their secondary." Anand Sharma

Alexander would be an immediate upgrade on anything in Carolina's cornerback room aside from Horn. If the Panthers could guarantee there will be no more health issues, it's a no-brainer. Unfortunately, that's not the case, so it might come down to money and whether the defensive back is willing to play on an incentivized deal.

There's also the small matter of other suitors coming forward. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that six teams had been in contact with Alexander's representatives after his release. The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be one of them. If more throw their hats into the ring, that'll make things more difficult from Carolina's perspective.

There's no rush for Alexander. Getting signed before training camp is the goal, which is a few weeks away. The Panthers could use another corner, and Dave Canales didn't completely dismiss the notion when approached. But the business side of this potential transaction is the biggest stumbling block.

Watch this space…

