Panthers fans finally get the Derrick Brown injury news they craved

Not having Derrick Brown for anything more than one game last season exposed some glaring flaws on the defensive front. The Carolina Panthers' talisman is now back and feeling better than ever.

It's been a long road for Brown to get himself to this point. The formidable defensive lineman sustained a knee injury that required season-ending surgery in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. Carolina crumbled without him, giving up more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in NFL history to further compound their embarrassment.

The Panthers are still taking things slowly with Brown. They've got this far without any further complications, and the goal has always been to have the former first-round pick out of Auburn firing on all cylinders for their regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Derrick Brown is feeling 100 percent and ready to help the Carolina Panthers improve

Brown revealed to the media that he is feeling 100 percent once again. And the franchise cornerstone is also highly motivated to make up for some lost time when competitive action commences.

"From the time I had surgery in September to coming around now, shout out to the training staff, especially (assistant athletic trainer) Karen (Ocwieja), we've been together every day since. I'm motivated as always. I got a chip on my shoulder, being gone for a year, you know, it sucks. But you know, going forward, I'm going to give this team, this organization, the best version of myself." Derrick Brown via Panthers.com

This was the update Panthers fans were waiting for. Seeing Brown on the practice field was positive enough, but the fact that he's feeling like his old self is a massive boost after so long away from the gridiron.

Brown is an integral part of Carolina's plans. He's the glue that holds Ejiro Evero's defense together. He's an inspirational presence who leads by example, demanding excellence from himself and his teammates. And looking at how the Panthers capitulated without his presence last season, getting him into the groove again could change everything.

The Lanier High School product will have a much more accomplished supporting cast in the trenches this season. Carolina spent lavish sums on Tershawn Wharton and nose tackle Bobby Brown III in free agency. They drafted Cam Jackson to improve depth. A'Shawn Robinson is still around, and Shy Tuttle will switch to a rotational 3-4 defensive end at long last.

But the Panthers' defense will only go as far as Brown takes them. And make no mistake, he's raring to go.

