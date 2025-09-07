Panthers fears confirmed as Ikem Ekwonu suffers inevitable Week 1 fate

The Carolina Panthers had one major injury to navigate before their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the interior offensive line duo of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt didn't carry a designation into the clash, all eyes were pointing toward left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

After undergoing an emergency appendectomy, Ekwonu didn't practice much (if at all) this week. The Panthers officially listed him as doubtful for the contest, with head coach Dave Canales eager to take the final decision right up to the deadline.

That gave Ekwonu the slimmest of chances to make the lineup, although it always seemed unlikely. Fans weren't holding out much hope that the blindside enforcer would be involved, and their fears were officially confirmed when the Panthers released their full list of inactives for the clash at EverBank Stadium.

Full list of Carolina Panthers inactives included Ikem Ekwonu

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

LT Ikem Ekwonu

WR Dalevon Campbell

TE James Mitchell

DT Cam Jackson

The Panthers are expected to start Yosh Nijman at the left tackle spot without Ekwonu. Last year's free-agent signing was underwhelming when tasked with responsibilities in the rotation last season. He's a physically imposing figure, but the consistency in pass protection must greatly improve in the face of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

If Nijman cannot meet expectations over the opening exchanges, the Panthers could turn to Brady Christensen. The 2021 third-round selection spent his college career on the blindside at BYU, so he's got familiarity on his side. He's also more than capable of manning any spot along the offensive line, which is a tremendous insurance policy for Carolina to call upon.

Neither compares to the dominance Ekwonu brings to the table, but the Panthers were right to play it safe. The last thing the player or Canales needed was a graver issue emerging if they brought him back too soon. Missing one game isn't the end of the world. Missing several would carry far bigger ramifications.

Bryce Young's blindside will be targeted as a weak link. Hopefully, complications will be kept to a minimum and the Panthers can rise to a morale-boosting success at the first time of asking.

