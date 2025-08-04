Panthers' fiercest camp battle inches toward boiling point as preseason looms

The Carolina Panthers have constantly preached the importance of competition this offseason. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan believe this is the best way to improve collectively, and it's having the desired effect so far with just a few weeks remaining until their regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's been a long time since the Panthers were run with such professionalism. This raises the stakes considerably, but it's the best way to separate the weak from the strong.

And according to one team reporter, the camp battle to determine Carolina's starting center position is still hanging in the balance.

Carolina Panthers starting center camp battle is still hanging in the balance

The Panthers are letting Austin Corbett and Cade Mays fight it out for the No. 1 spot. They are probably going to take it right through the preseason before determining a victor. One is a veteran who's dealt with some injuries in recent years. The other is an ascending talent who came from nowhere to make a lasting contribution in 2024.

David Newton from ESPN acknowledged that Mays beating out Corbett would be the best long-term outcome for the Panthers. However, he also thought it was way too early to call this fierce race for starting involvement.

"[Austin] Corbett was first up, but he has played only nine games over the past two seasons because of injuries. Mays caught the eye of the coaching staff last season when he started eight of the final nine games and allowed only 10 QB pressures. [Cade] Mays, 26, is younger and cheaper, counting only $3.4 million against the cap to $5.6 million for Corbett, who turns 30 in September. Mays might be a better long-term solution for continuity if all things are equal. Both have performed well in camp, so this could go down to the wire." David Newton

Corbett was playing well last season before tearing his bicep. Mays was plucked off the New York Giants' practice squad and coped extremely well with immediate responsibilities. Both got new deals this offseason, and the best player will play.

Just who that'll be is undecided. But the winner will have a pivotal role to play as the anchor to Carolina's much-improved protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers cannot afford to have any weak links, so pushing this competition right to the limit is going to make both linemen better.

It might seem like Corbett has the edge, but there's just no telling for sure. The clues will start to become clearer during the preseason, and it could legitimately go either way.

May the best man win.

