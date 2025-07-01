There's a growing sense around the NFL that the Carolina Panthers are finally on the right track. One analyst believes Dave Canales' squad is ready to make some serious noise in Year 2 of his head coaching tenure.

The Panthers have been seen as a bottom-feeder almost from the moment David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. They were a complete laughingstock, subject to constant ridicule and outcast as a disappointing afterthought unworthy of any respect.

This tide is turning. The Panthers are being taken seriously under the current regime. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis restored professionalism to the front office. Canales' culture shift and quarterback Bryce Young's resurgence also made people look at Carolina's football franchise differently over the second half of 2024.

Carolina Panthers projected to gain first winning record under David Tepper in 2025

With the useful additions made via free agency and the draft, Carolina's roster looks well-balanced. If the defense improves and the offense remains strong, it won't take long for progress to arrive.

This was a sentiment echoed by Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone. He thought the Panthers could be a surprise package next season, finishing the campaign at 9-8. It wouldn't be enough for the playoffs, but it would be the first winning record under Tepper's ownership.

"Bryce Young played quite well down the stretch for the Panthers in 2024, and I also happen to believe that this roster is a lot better than you think. Head coach Dave Canales worked his magic previously with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, so a breakout campaign and an encouraging season for Young and the Panthers is on the way. They'll miss the playoffs but finish with a winning record." Lou Scataglia

The Panthers gained five wins with a historically bad defense last season. Nine wins might be the ceiling for this squad so soon into Canales' rebuild, but there's a good chance they can ruffle some feathers if they get off on the front foot.

The mentality in the building has completely changed. There is vibrance. There is a clear structure in place. There is hope as players and staff work together in pursuit of one common goal. Hopefully, the only way is up from here.

Carolina's long-suffering fan base deserves a little bit of good fortune after everything they've endured in recent years. And this year, they might just have a team to be proud of at long last.

