Panthers forecasted to baffle fans with first-round decision in 2026 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan is always eager to take the best draft prospects available, regardless of need. It's why the Carolina Panthers went with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan over edge rusher Jalon Walker in 2025, a decision questioned at the time but now looks like a masterstroke.

Expect this trend to continue when the 2026 NFL Draft arrives. Some obvious areas of the roster need fortifying, but Morgan is not going to force the issue. This led one respected draft analyst to make a baffling projection about what Carolina might do with its first-round selection next spring.

Morgan is never settling. He knows the Panthers are further ahead than expected after two seasons. He also knows making the playoffs will count for nothing if Carolina cannot build on its newfound momentum.

Carolina Panthers select Kayden McDonald in new PFF mock draft

No stone will be left unturned, and every avenue will be explored. The Panthers have eight draft picks at their disposal, and Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus projected Morgan to kick things off by taking formidable interior defensive lineman Kayden McDonald at No. 19 overall.

"[Kayden] McDonald is much more effective as a run defender than as a pass rusher, and that run-stopping prowess makes him still worthy of a top-20 selection. He earned a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade and recorded a 13.2% PFF run-stop rate in 2025. Pairing McDonald with Derrick Brown on the Panthers' interior would create a brick wall in run defense without forcing too many players at the second and third levels to sell out in the ground game." Gordon McGuinness

This would raise a few eyebrows, to put it mildly. The Panthers have a starting trio of A'Shawn Robinson, Tershawn Wharton, and Pro Bowl tone-setter Derrick Brown. Bobby Brown III is a capable rotational piece, and rookie Cam Jackson flashed enough to suggest he can play a more important role over time. Taking McDonald would strengthen the defensive trenches, but it's not Ejiro Evero's biggest weakness.

Obviously, a lot can and will change before Carolina goes on the clock. McDonald is a dominant run stuffer who could eventually replace Robinson at the nose. The veteran's only got one more year remaining on his deal, so if Morgan believes that the Ohio State prospect gives the Panthers an upgrade with long-term promise attached, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

The Panthers are right on the cusp of something special. Another strong offseason from Morgan and his front office could be enough to get Carolina into contention. And if the pick is McDonald, the former linebacker has earned enough trust from fans over his two-season stint at the helm so far.