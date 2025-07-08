Panthers' fringe star is back hoodwinking fans after impressive offseason

Things are heating up in the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room. Places are at a premium and some will unfortunately miss out. But for one favorite, he's already on his way to retaining his spot after an impressive offseason.

The Panthers added to the wideout unit with four incoming rookies and a Pro Bowl veteran looking for a route back into the league. That makes it crowded, so there is no margin for error. David Moore is among those firmly on the roster bubble, but all hope is not lost with the veteran pass-catcher just yet.

Moore got a new one-year deal from the Panthers this offseason. He was involved frequently in 2024 but struggled to find the consistency needed when targets came his way. Most thought he'd be moved on, but head coach Dave Canales trusts him fully and believes there is still some good football left in the tank.

David Moore has Dave Canales' trust, which might be enough to make Carolina Panthers' roster

Canales acknowledged at Carolina's mandatory minicamp that some tough decisions are upcoming. He also left no doubt that those who prove their worth on special teams stand a better chance of making the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.

"I think it's gonna be very difficult, I think that we're gonna have to take it through the preseason games, and see who can help us. And special teams is gonna be such a huge piece of that puzzle. How can these guys help us in the coverage units? Can they help us as a returner? Those things, that added value—if it's even the special teamer—makes the team." Dave Canales via Yahoo Sports

That could give Moore the upper hand if he continues to perform well when training camp and the preseason roll around. He's a good special teams player, although the Panthers now have Jimmy Horn Jr. and Trevor Etienne to handle kick return duties. Much will also depend on how many receivers the Panthers take through.

Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Horn will make it. That leaves one or possibly two more spots for the rest, and the Panthers will reward high performance over the summer.

That makes Moore's situation precarious. He did just enough to make the squad last year, which doesn't transition to a competitive setting enough. Considering Canales worked with the player on the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before bringing him back to Carolina, there's a familiarity that cannot be ignored.

Moore has a shot, but he's not alone in that regard.

