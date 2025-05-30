It's only OTAs but this Panthers veteran is already on the roster bubble

It's easy to get carried away one way or another at this stage of the offseason. There isn't much media presence at the start of Phase 3 organized team activities. That will change when mandatory minicamp and training camp arrives, but the Carolina Panthers are keeping cards close to their chest right now.

However, it's not hard to see why this Panthers veteran is firmly on the roster bubble upon closer examination of how things are unfolding.

The Panthers have raised the stakes considerably in the wide receiver room. Dan Morgan drafted Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall and selected Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round. Carolina also took a flier on Hunter Renfrow, who recovered from a long illness that kept him out in 2024. Based on his urgency over early workouts, the former Clemson star is eager to make up for some lost time.

David Moore faces a fight to make Carolina Panthers' roster in 2025

This is only going to make the Panthers, and third-year quarterback Bryce Young, better. That won't be good news for everybody, and not even his previous connection to head coach Dave Canales could keep David Moore from the chopping block.

Moore got another one-year deal this offseason despite an inconsistent campaign overall. His 64.2 receiving grade in 2024 from Pro Football Focus ranked 77th out of 98 qualifying wideouts. He didn't create separation effectively and was credited with four drops from just 57 targets. Canales trusts him, but significant improvements are needed to make the 53-man roster this time around.

The margin for error is non-existent. McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker will make it. Horn will too, which leaves one more spot to fill if Carolina takes through six onto the squad.

This could be a straight fight between Moore, Renfrow, and undrafted free agent Jacolby George. Morgan doesn't harbor any emotional attachment to his roster construction. Whoever performs best will be rewarded. Anyone not pulling their weight will be shown the door. It's that simple.

Moore has the experience to know how high the stakes have become. He'll also know what'll happen if he cannot produce when called upon. It'll be interesting to watch this dynamic shake out over the summer, but his outlook could go either way as things stand.

