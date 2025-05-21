Panthers game-by-game predictions as Bryce Young leads redemption mission

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills — Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott returns to Bank of America Stadium with his ambitious Buffalo Bills squad in Week 8. This will be a strong measuring stick for Dave Canales to see where his team is and how much more is needed.

The Bills look primed for another deep postseason run next season. They have a superstar quarterback and reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, leading the charge. Running back James Cook is another stern obstacle Carolina must navigate effectively to stand any chance of keeping this close.

Prediction: Loss (4-4)

Bills Mafia will pack the stands for this one. The Panthers kept a lot of games competitive with Super Bowl hopefuls last season. That doesn't mean they'll have enough to beat Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers at Packers — Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Lambeau Field

This could be Carolina's most difficult game of the 2025 season so far. A trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers will be a stiff challenge for this fledgling group. How they handle the environment and probable adverse conditions will go a long way to determining their fate.

The Packers weren't too far away last season. They are also a young team all growing together, so it would be a big shock if they didn't improve under the flourishing guidance of quarterback Jordan Love.

Prediction: Loss (4-5)

If the Panthers can make Love uncomfortable, they have a shot. But if they get off to a sluggish start, there will only be one outcome.

Carolina Panthers vs. Saints — Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

There is substantial upheaval surrounding the New Orleans Saints heading into 2025. This is something the Panthers should be able to take advantage of when the division rivals square off in 2025.

Derek Carr's bombshell retirement changed everything for the Saints. They were expected to make strides under new head coach Kellen Moore. But if they move forward with rookie Tyler Shough under center, a rollercoaster campaign awaits.

Prediction: Win (5-5)

Shough is experienced, but not in the pros. If Ejiro Evero can confuse the second-round selection with his defensive alignments, this should be a comfortable afternoon at the office for Carolina.

Carolina Panthers at Falcons — Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 16

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

As previously mentioned, the Panthers picked up an impressive victory at the Falcons in their regular-season finale. Bryce Young should be brimming with confidence after that showing. If Carolina can somehow attain a season sweep over Atlanta, it stands them in tremendous stead at the business end of the campaign.

The Falcons will be a lot better by this point. Penix will have grown into the starting quarterback job. Their two first-round edge rushers, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., should be fully acclimatized by this point, too.

Prediction: Win (6-5)

At the same time, the Panthers will be a more cohesive operation. And if wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan can get his numbers versus stud cornerback A.J. Terrell, Carolina can do the double over the Falcons.

Carolina Panthers at 49ers — Week 12

Date: Monday, November 24

Time: 8.15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: Levi's Stadium

The Panthers are back on prime time. It's only one game, but it's better than the goose egg they received from the league in 2024. That's the clearest sign that things are trending positively, so leaving a good impression with the national spotlight glaring is crucial.

It'll be a challenge on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. They are expected to stake a stronger claim for the playoffs this time around. Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner all signed lucrative contract extensions this offseason. This also happens to be the first time running back Christian McCaffrey comes up against the team that drafted him.

Prediction: Loss (6-6)

This might be a step too far for the Panthers, especially if the Niners get a better run of luck on the health front.