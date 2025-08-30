Panthers GM Dan Morgan risking disaster with major roster gamble

The Carolina Panthers were not prepared to lose their starting inside linebacker. That leaves general manager Dan Morgan playing a dangerous game that could jeopardize the team's chances in 2025.

Josey Jewell chose to prioritize his health, making the tough decision to step away from football. The 30-year-old linebacker suffered a concussion in Week 16 of the 2024 season. Pushing an unfortunate, but familiar button for a franchise that saw Luke Kuechly step away at the age of 28 for similar reasons.

Morgan knows football is a brutal game better than anyone else, but these circumstances are unforeseen. Instantly, the Panthers became desperate for a starting-caliber inside linebacker. The front office was banking on Jewell being a short-term fix.

With some investments made at safety and on the interior defensive line, the Panthers will be in a prime position to draft an inside linebacker in the first round in 2026. The recent Taylor Moton extension adds to their draft day flexibility.

Carolina Panthers playing the long game at linebacker

However, the Panthers want to win now. Unexpected losses in veteran talent set the team back on its goal to win the NFC South. Darin Gantt from the team's website alluded that help may be on the way. But amidst a week of roster fireworks, nothing has materialized.

"This group could still be in flux, as they'll be looking for depth and special teams help in the coming days. Martin-Scott, the undrafted rookie from South Carolina, made an early impression here and has the potential to develop." Darin Gantt

Bam Martin-Scott was perhaps the most surprising name to make the Panthers' roster. At first glance, it appeared Carolina was stashing him. Morgan did not want to release the talented undrafted rookie, allowing another team a chance to claim him.

It would seem the former South Carolina standout will be on the Week 1 roster. Morgan called Martin-Scott a “really talented kid who will help on special teams, but still has to develop from a defensive standpoint.”

Even before Jewell’s surprise departure, the market for inside linebackers was incredibly scarce.

Chad Muma was a promising former third-round pick cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ex-Wyoming Cowboys superstar signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Panthers could have claimed him as they had priority, but Morgan chose to stay stoic.

Quietly, the Panthers’ general manager brought back veteran Krys Barnes on the practice squad. He could feature if others don't meeet their end of the bargain.

The Panthers originally signed Barnes in August. The former Arizona Cardinals’ linebacker has been a contributor on special teams and was solid on defense during his time with the Green Bay Packers. He certainly is not the answer, but he could help boost this linebacker group that is desperate for talent.

If nobody steps up, the Panthers have a big problem. Morgan must be ready to react accordingly.

