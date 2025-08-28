NFL insider says quiet part out loud about Panthers' trading Adam Thielen

The Carolina Panthers got what they believed was a good enough deal to trade away their most accomplished wide receiver. Adam Thielen gets the chance to go home to the Minnesota Vikings, while head coach Dave Canales is relying on his young wide receivers to make the improvements needed to flourish in the veteran's absence.

It's a fine margins situation that could go either way. Nobody associated with the Panthers wants to admit it, but this could go horribly wrong unless Carolina's youth movement handles the increased responsibilities coming their way.

This was a sentiment echoed by Jeff Howe from The Athletic, who graded the trade at B- from the Panthers' perspective.

Carolina Panthers took a big risk by trading Adam Thielen to the Vikings

The NFL insider acknowledged that Thielen's role would have probably diminished as the campaign wore on. Even so, removing quarterback Bryce Young's security blanket entering a critical third season could do much more harm than good if others don't meet their end of the bargain.

"While the Panthers didn’t corral a franchise-changing haul of picks, they did reasonably well for an aging receiver who wouldn’t have been in the organization’s plans by the time the Panthers are ready to contend for a playoff spot. There’s risk to this move for them, however. While the Vikings are trying to support [J.J.] McCarthy, the Panthers are doing the same for third-year QB Bryce Young, who had a nice connection with [Adam] Thielen down the stretch in 2024. Thielen’s role might have diminished this season with youngsters like rookie Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker in the fold. But if any of them stumble, Thielen would have been a nice safety blanket." Jeff Howe

Nobody caught more balls from Young than Thielen over the last two years. Their connection on the field was renowned, and nobody else came close. The undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State also provided the signal-caller with strong veteran advice, especially when the going was particularly tough. That sort of stuff is invaluable.

Morgan got a good deal, and Thielen wasn't exactly sad about leaving for his emotional homecoming. The Panthers are expecting long-time Canales loyalist David Moore to fill the leadership void. Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker will get the chance to form a prolific long-term trio. Jimmy Horn Jr. might also impact the rotation, but there are some areas to polish before confidence increases.

This represents a journey into the proverbial unknown for everybody without Thielen. It's a lot to ask of this wideout core, but it could be the spark they need to ignite them to better fortunes.

They'd better deliver, because anything less comes with severe ramifications attached.

