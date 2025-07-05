Panthers’ best-kept secret is turning heads at the perfect time

Dave Canales senses something is building within the Carolina Panthers. But for the head coach to achieve his objectives of genuine progression during the upcoming 2025 campaign, he needs everyone firing on all cylinders.

There is no room for passengers. The more players that step up and perform above expectations, the better their chances will be.

And there's a best-kept secret the Panthers are hiding that is turning heads at the right time.

The Panthers are expected to have a decent offense in 2025. Canales got a tune out of this unit over the second half of 2024, which was thanks in no small part to quarterback Bryce Young's resurgence once reintroduced into the starting lineup. With a solid ground game and a dominant offensive line to call upon, things are looking up at long last.

Carolina's wide receivers must make a bigger contribution to achieve this objective. Young can't do it alone. He needs the pass-catchers to be available and make plays consistently. If they can do this, and other position groups meet their end of the bargain, this group could take the league by storm.

Carolina Panthers could get Jimmy Horn Jr. involved much quicker than expected

Some will be tasked with more responsibilities than others. Adam Thielen and first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan will lead the charge. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker should improve. But there is also the presence of Jimmy Horn Jr. to factor into the equation.

A slight hamstring strain aside, Horn blazed a trail over Carolina's offseason program. The sixth-round pick displayed his speed and explosiveness from start to finish. He's forcing the issue through a unique blend of effort and elusiveness. That's always the best way to get noticed.

The Panthers' wideout room is crowded. There is no margin for error. Horn achieved his first objective, but the frantic environment that Carolina's training camp typically provides will be his sternest challenge.

There is legitimate momentum building around the former Colorado standout. What comes next will likely determine his rookie role. He'll make the team as a rotational pass-catcher and core kick-returner. However, that might not be enough for someone with the competitive desire Horn brings to the table.

He wants to be a focal point. He wants to electrify Carolina's fan base every time he touches the football. He wants to help the Panthers get off the canvas and back into playoff contention.

Just how long it'll take for Horn to gain the complete trust of coaches is anyone's guess. But he's off to a tremendous start nonetheless.

