Panthers have an early problem quietly brewing behind dominant trench wall

The Carolina Panthers are expecting huge things from their offensive line this season. Dan Morgan's investments in the protection paid off handsomely last time around. After keeping the unit intact, more dominance could be on the way in 2025.

However, there is a problem quietly brewing behind the projected starting unit that could prove complicated if injury strikes during the regular season.

The first padded practice in the stifling Charlotte heat this week took its toll on the players. The Panthers looked tired on Tuesday, and some slight knocks are starting to emerge across the roster. This is all part of the process of getting ready for another grueling campaign, but one issue seemed far more concerning.

Carolina Panthers will be without key OL depth piece Chandler Zavala after training camp injury

Head coach Dave Canales revealed that third-year interior lineman Chandler Zavala suffered a patella tendon injury. This came after a one-on-one collision with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown in pads, who also sustained oblique soreness.

The former North Carolina State standout is week-to-week, but isn't expected back anytime soon. That was disappointing from Canales' standpoint, especially considering how well he thought Zavala was progressing.

"It's two big, strong men against each other, and he was just kind of anchoring to get back into position and tweaked it in there. Chandler [Zavala] was having such a great camp, a couple of days looking strong, looking flexible, really comfortable in our system too, so just thinking about him and want to get him back out there quickly." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Zavala wasn't going to impact the starting lineup. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are firmly entrenched as the starting guard tandem. Brady Christensen is the versatile backup capable of playing all five positions, but the Panthers have utilized him more as the swing tackle at camp.

It's a fluid situation. But the last thing Zavala needed was an injury before a crucial third season with the squad.

The 2023 fourth-round pick was tasked with responsibilities he wasn't ready for as a rookie and quickly became a weak link. Zavala got time to grow into his role last season, which brought much better production when called upon.

He was projected to be a key depth piece again in 2025, which could still be the case if his recovery goes according to plan. Even the slightest setback could see the Panthers bring in another capable performer, although Cade Mays also has experience at guard if he cannot beat out Austin Corbett for the starting center gig.

Hopefully, Zavala suffers no further complications. But it's a situation worth monitoring.

