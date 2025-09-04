Panthers have a Week 1 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

It's all hands on deck for the Carolina Panthers as they look to get their 2025 campaign off on the right foot. Dave Canales' squad begins what will hopefully be a profitable season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there is a quiet confidence across the franchise that they can come away with a priceless early triumph.

Things could go wrong, and they typically have under David Tepper's ownership. But it's hard to look at the current atmosphere around the squad and not think there is something different about the overall mindset and culture in the building these days.

There are some concerns. One of the biggest is whether the Panthers have enough at the safety position. However, they are also sitting on someone who could make his breakout for the club at the first time of asking.

Carolina Panthers are expecting immediare returns from Tre'von Moehrig in Week 1

The Panthers identified Tre'von Moehrig as a high-priority target in free agency. Those in power thought this could be the tone-setting force on the backend that was sorely lacking in 2024. Dan Morgan had to pay a premium, but to get the best to somewhere like Charlotte, that's what it typically takes.

Moehrig penned a three-year, $51 million contract with an $18 million signing bonus and $34.5 million guaranteed. Based on the way the defensive back has imposed himself since joining the squad, it already looks like money well spent.

Canales was quick to praise the player for his hard-hitting demeanor and take-no-prisoners attitude after Wednesday's practice. Fans aren't exactly thrilled about the prospect of Nick Scott starting alongside him, but there is a growing sense that the Panthers might have a special player on their hands.

Dave Canales calls safety Tre'von Moehrig an "absolute hammer" who brings physicality when he's tackling and when taking on blocks. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 3, 2025

The former TCU standout must be firing on all cylinders at EverBank Stadium. For all the Jaguars' faults, they have some prolific pass-catchers for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to depend upon. Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and No. 2 pick Travis Hunter could be a prolific receiver trio. Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, and Bhayshul Tuten provide explosiveness out of the backfield. They also have an offensive-minded head coach in Liam Coen, who is more than capable of scheming them open.

Moehrig needs to make his presence felt when runners reach the second level. He must provide adequate support in coverage and hit any pass-catcher in his path immediately. If a turnover opportunity or two comes his way, he must seize it.

Carolina placed a substantial wager on Moehrig. Don't be surprised if he delivers right out of the gate.

