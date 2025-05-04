Panthers hold surprise cornerback tryout in bold move to enhance secondary

The Carolina Panthers have made a concerted effort to fortify their defense this offseason after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit. They opted to hold firm at the cornerback spot, so bolstering depth is among Dan Morgan's remaining priorities before Week 1 rolls around.

Picking up M.J. Devonshire off the waiver wire brings intrigue. Another development regarding a surprise upcoming tryout is also something fans should monitor in the coming days.

Carolina Panthers invite CB Keion Crossen for rookie minicamp tryout

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC 2 Houston, the Panthers have invited Keion Crossen into the facility for a tryout during the team's upcoming rookie minicamp. This was a head-scratcher considering how much football the player missed over the last two years, but it's not costing Morgan anything to find out if he can bring something to the franchise.

Crossen hasn't played any meaningful NFL reps since the 2022 season. His time with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 ended abruptly through injury. After spending most of last season on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, the 29-year-old now gets a chance to resurrect his career in Carolina.

One wouldn't expect many more opportunities to come Crossen's way if he doesn't impress the Panthers. At the same time, there is an opening for another stable veteran presence in a room that isn't exactly flourishing with viable options.

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are the starting outside tandem, and a good one. Chau Smith-Wade could progress with increased responsibilities in the nickel with another offseason to develop. Aside from that, the Panthers are relying on Devonshire, Akayleb Evans, and Shemar Bartholomew to pick up the slack. Considering their lack of experience or consistency, it's a risk Carolina should avoid at all costs.

Morgan knows what he's doing. He'll be aware that the Panthers need more in their cornerback room. The front-office leader invested heavily in his defense this offseason, so he cannot afford this to become a weak link that holds them back.

Crossen might work out. He might not. But the fact the Panthers want to find out more shows that they are looking.

