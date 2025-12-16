Panthers insider exposes the Dan Morgan contract dilemma that won’t disappear

Attention is firmly focused on the Carolina Panthers' bid to bounce back and book their first playoff spot since 2017 by winning the NFC South. That is the primary goal above all else right now, and anything less than supreme focus will not be tolerated.

But for general manager Dan Morgan and the front office, there are some critical decisions upcoming during the offseason. The choices he makes will shape the franchise's future, for better or worse.

And one Panthers reporter highlighted the complex dilemma that isn't going away anytime soon.

Carolina Panthers have a complex contract dilemma upcoming wth Cade Mays

David Newton of ESPN placed a microscope on Cade Mays' situation with the Panthers. He's out of contract and has won the starting center spot. Although he's dealt with an injury this season, the team insider still believes his production warrants a long-term extension from the organization next spring.

"Carolina gave [Cade] Mays a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $3.4 million before the season to compete with Austin Corbett for the starting job. Corbett won a close battle, but when he was out because of an MCL injury, Mays took over, and the offense flourished. Mays missed two games because of an ankle injury this season, but he appears to be the answer at center long term. He ranks 13th in pass block win rate this season among 34 qualifying centers." David Newton

Mays deserves to stick around. The Panthers' protection took a step forward when he came into the lineup after Austin Corbett went down. He's evolving into a highly consistent performer, and his chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young is another major plus.

The Panthers would probably like to keep him around, but much will depend on the money involved. Spotrac projects Mays to get more than $12 million per year on his next deal. That's a substantial increase from his current salary, and it might give those in power enough cause to pause unless the price comes down.

There's no telling for sure. Mays has earned the payday coming is way, so this is about finding some middle ground that works for the player and the Panthers. Hopefully, that will be a relatively straightforward exercise, and the former Tennessee standout can become part of the team's fabric for years to come.

Mays answered the call when Carolina needed him most. He was languishing on the New York Giants practice squad before the Panthers brought him back in 2024. He's grasped the moment with both hands, and now, a just reward could be in his immediate future.