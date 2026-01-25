Panthers insider points out the offseason need fans aren't talking about

The Carolina Panthers are a lot closer to entering the Super Bowl conversation these days. At the same time, general manager Dan Morgan also knows that hard work lies ahead to achieve the desired improvements.

Making the playoffs, the enhanced stability across the franchise, and the strong culture being built by head coach Dave Canales are outstanding selling points for Morgan in free agency. The Panthers also have seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to further bolster the ranks.

If Morgan can get the right additions into the building, the Panthers are going to be a force next season. And a team insider highlighted one position that would benefit greatly from an upgrade.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Dan Morgan will look for another starting-caliber safety this offseason

Joe Person of The Athletic believes that adding another dynamic safety alongside Tre'von Moehrig would provide an energy boost. Lathan Ransom has long-term upside, but the Panthers are ready to win now. However, the insider also hinted that Nick Scott could be re-signed as a rotational piece.

"While Tre’von Moehrig and Lathan Ransom were good pickups, both are physical players whose strengths are run support, arriving at the ball in a bad mood and blitzing effectively. The Panthers could use a rangy, post safety to patrol the back end in Evero’s single-high looks. Nick Scott, a pending free agent, had that spot last season when he started 17 games and racked up 111 tackles, both career highs. Dave Canales loves Scott’s leadership, and — like [Christian] Rozeboom — I could see him back in a rotational role." Joe Person

This seems like a viable course of action.

The Panthers' defense made some encouraging strides in 2025, but Ejiro Evero's unit is far from the finished product. Given the need for safeties to thrive in coverage within the coordinator's 3-4 base scheme, Scott isn't a long-term answer. Moehrig is more of a thumper at the second level, so having someone who excels in pass defense is only going to help their cause.

Considering how the Panthers are right on the cusp of contention as NFC South champions, perhaps an experienced presence on the veteran free-agent market might be the best way to go. That doesn't mean Morgan will overlook the draft entirely, but proven productivity is preferable.

Either way, the Panthers have to bring in another capable safety. They also need another linebacker and a rethink on their edge-rushing options. Some tough decisions await those in power, but fans are confident that this regime will do what's necessary.

And if that includes a safety, Carolina's chances will be a lot better.