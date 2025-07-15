Panthers insider predicts meteoric rise for hidden gem if he delivers in camp

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to acquire another veteran presence for their safety unit before the 2025 season. Until then, hype continues to build around one fledgling star who could get more responsibilities if everything goes well at training camp.

Dan Morgan revamped the safety room this offseason, and rightfully so. Only journeyman special-teams presence Nick Scott got a new deal. Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, and Sam Franklin Jr. all found alternative employment. It was a drastic approach, but one that nobody complained about after Carolina's embarrassing defensive performance in 2024.

Spashing the cash on Tre'von Moehrig could be tremendous business. Rookie fourth-rounder Lathan Ransom made a smooth transition and might earn a prominent spot in the rotation. There's also the presence of Demani Richardson to factor into the equation.

Carolina Panthers want Demani Richardson to earn starting safety job in 2025

Richardson flashed enormous promise when given chances in 2024. The former undrafted free agent proved he belonged, and according to Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are hoping he can step up and become Moehrig's partner on the back end in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Demani Richardson has fans internally, including the coaching staff, and his ball-hawking ability is unique within the secondary. He will get every chance this summer to impress, and the Panthers are hoping he can complement [Tre'von] Moehrig." Mike Kaye

This would be the best-case scenario for Dave Canales' developmental coaching staff. Richardson's experience last season should serve him well, and he's been eager to build on this newly acquired momentum over Carolina's offseason program.

If the Texas A&M product can keep this up when things get more testing at training camp and the preseason, he's got a good opportunity to start. That won't stop Morgan from adding another possibility if the right scenario presents itself, but it's a sign of belief in Richardson's credentials.

Getting a shot is one thing. Seizing it is something else entirely. That's the biggest remaining obstacle facing Richardson, who always plays with a chip on his shoulder after being completely overlooked during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Complacency won't become a problem for Richardson. He fought incredibly hard to get himself to this point. Letting standards slip now is simply not an option.

If Richardson develops accordingly, and the Panthers' other additions to the safety corps also meet their end of the bargain, this has the makings of a pretty decent unit regardless of whether someone else comes onto the roster or not.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis