Panthers rookie flying under the radar could embarrass draft critics in 2025

The Carolina Panthers' rookie class made a positive impression during their first offseason program in a professional environment. If they accomplish the same feat when intensity increases at training camp, one would expect them all to make a lasting contribution in 2025.

Some have higher expectations on their shoulders than others. But there is a growing sense around the media that the Panthers might have a couple of big surprises who could come from nowhere and make an impression.

That's the best-case scenario for head coach Dave Canales and his developmental staff. Some will take longer to find their feet, but there's a good chance Carolina's first-year contingent can flourish with a little extra refinement.

Lathan Ransom tipped to play larger-than-expected role for Carolina Panthers

Eric Smithling from Yardbarker highlighted fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom as an under-the-radar rookie with the scope to come to the fore quicker than expected. And looking at the Panthers' current options on the backend, an opening is there to log prominent reps if confidence in the player's outlook increases.

"Carolina’s fourth-round pick (No. 122 overall), [Lathan] Ransom could compete for considerable playing time with an impressive camp. In 2024, the fifth-year safety had 76 tackles (nine for loss), an interception and three forced fumbles for national champion Ohio State." Eric Smithling

The Panthers were suitably impressed by Ransom over his early transition. They are still looking for another experienced figure in the secondary, but the former Ohio State standout will fancy his chances of rotational involvement at the very least.

Demani Richardson is another possibility to fill the void next to free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. He's got NFL starting experience but remains a work in progress. Having Ransom to share the load will help, which is a bold yet achievable target if he ticks all the boxes at camp and the preseason.

If it takes Ransom a little longer to pick things up, that's fine. The Panthers can deploy him as a core special-teams asset while he refines his craft. But after establishing a firm imprint on what he could potentially bring to the defensive lineup, he'll be aiming for much higher.

The Panthers are looking to reward those who prove their capabilities. Ramson is on track to become the next in line.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis