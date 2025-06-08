Panthers insider shuts down panic over Nic Scourton’s rookie deal

Rookie contracts are relatively straightforward these days after a hard cap was placed on the financial commitments given to those emerging from the college ranks. However, there is growing concern among the fan base around the Carolina Panthers failing to get things worked out with Nic Scourton.

The Panthers had a first-round grade on Scourton. When the gifted edge rusher began sliding enough to get within reach, Dan Morgan swapped four picks with the Denver Broncos to move up and get him at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They see Scourton as an instant difference-maker against the run who could evolve into a highly productive pass-rusher. Carolina's edge options look more balanced than at this point last year, which was enough for Morgan to cut Jadeveon Clowney to save a considerable amount on the Panthers' salary cap.

Carolina Panthers should bring successful resolution to Nic Scourton's contract

Scourton is one of three second-round picks who remain unsigned. The former Texas A&M standout is still participating in workouts and even going above and beyond to get up to speed. But until something gets rubber-stamped, apprehension will remain.

Team writer Darin Gantt provided a sense of calm regarding the subject. The insider thought pressing the panic button would be foolish, although that could change if Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgins put pen to paper without an agreement. These things have a way of working out, and Scourton won't be playing catch-up regardless of how long it takes.

"Just like nature, agents abhor a vacuum since no one wants to make a deal that becomes an outlier later. And there's not really much of a concern about it either, as he's here every day working and also working overtime with fellow rookie Princely Umanmielen as they try to catch up to the demands of being NFL players. If the rest of the second round signs and he doesn't, maybe worry then, but there's still plenty of time. The key is he's here, working, and getting ready because he's going to have a role in this defense." Darin Gantt via Panthers.com

The hold-up could be down to the contract's structure. Scourton's money won't change; that's already set in stone. It's how the cash is distributed throughout his four-year deal that often becomes the stumbling block.

Either way, Scourton is leaving that to his representatives. His focus is on getting better and firmly establishing himself in Ejiro Evero's defensive plans. The early reports are encouraging, so all signs point to Week 1 involvement in some capacity.

This is a minor issue right now. The structure of Scourton's first NFL contract should reach a successful resolution. And it should happen sooner rather than later.

