Panthers insider sparks outrage after taking aim at promising young star

Watching the wide receiver dynamic shake out over training camp will be one of the Carolina Panthers' biggest storylines. And one team insider placed an improving young pass-catcher firmly on the hot seat with a bold claim.

Increasing competition was a top objective for the Panthers this offseason. The wide receiver unit was no exception, which got two draft picks, another two undrafted free agents, and a former Pro Bowler down on his luck to compete with the options already available.

Head coach Dave Canales admitted that some difficult decisions are coming. The Panthers are all about rewarding high performance under the current regime. Nothing is guaranteed, and everything must be earned. That's the incentive those lower down the pecking order need to flourish when training camp and the preseason arrive.

Carolina Panthers insider doesn't believe Jalen Coker is a roster lock entering camp

Joe Person from The Athletic outlined his thoughts on the upcoming depth chart battle. He laid out the obvious locks, which surprisingly did not include former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker despite his flashes of enormous promise as a rookie.

"[Adam] Thielen, [Tetairoa] McMillan and [Xavier] Legette are locks. [Jimmy] Horn likely is, too, given that the sixth-round pick could well be the punt returner. That leaves veterans Hunter Renfrow, Dan Chisena and [David] Moore competing with younger players like [Jalen] Coker and undrafted free agent Jacolby George fighting for the final spot or two." Joe Person

This caused an inevitable stir among Carolina's fan base on social media. Person replied to a disgruntled fan clarifying his position, portraying his confidence that Coker will be on the wide receiver rotation when push comes to shove.

However, he's got to earn it first.

Coker looked explosive and a lot sharper over Carolina's offseason program. He looks fully healthy after going through some frustrating issues that dented his rookie momentum considerably. That's a positive, and the fact he's seen as a long-term slot option should put him ahead of players like David Moore and Hunter Renfrow, at least from the outside looking in.

The Panthers have a long-term plan in place, and Coker could be a big part of that with additional development. Complacency is unlikely to be an issue for someone with a huge chip on their shoulder after being overlooked during the 2024 NFL Draft. At the same time, it's a fine-margin situation until further notice.

It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if Coker didn't become an important part of the Panthers' offensive strategy in 2025. Making the roster is a bare minimum requirement.

