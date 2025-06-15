Everyone’s sleeping on this Panthers secret weapon (but he’s about to explode)

There have been several intriguing additions to the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room this offseason. But one NFL analyst believes an overlooked pass-catcher could take the league by storm in 2025.

The Panthers have preached the importance of raised competition. Dan Morgan acquired Hunter Renfrow in free agency to see if he can get his career back on track after a year out through illness. Carolina also spent two draft picks on Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., in addition to signing Jacolby George and Kobe Hudson when the undrafted free-agent frenzy began.

Jalen Coker could benefit from improved weapons on Carolina Panthers' offense

That gives quarterback Bryce Young an abundance of weapons in the passing game. Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points believes this increased competition, coupled with McMillan's potential to become the focus of opposing coverage schemes, could bring the best out of Jalen Coker next time around.

"The question is whether Carolina finally gives him [Jalen Coker] the role he’s earned. With [Tetairoa] McMillan drawing coverage and veteran Adam Thielen aging, there’s room for a reliable WR2 or WR3 to emerge. Coker, with his route savvy and sure hands, might just be the answer. It’s not unprecedented for undrafted receivers to break out in year two. Players like Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne carved out long-term roles after entering the league as overlooked talents. Coker could be the next name on that list — and he’s got the trust of his quarterback to help get him there." Enzo Flojo

Coker was a fantastic rags-to-riches story last summer. He went from an undrafted afterthought to an important part of the team's offensive strategy. Some injury problems dented his progress, but the former Holy Cross standout looked razor-sharp at Carolina's mandatory minicamp according to those in attendance.

This is a positive start from Coker. What comes next is more important, but the wideout has a tremendous chance to become influential in an expanded role next season.

McMillan, Legette, Adam Thielen, and Coker are projected to be the starting four. Others will play a part, but this foursome will be counted upon heavily. If they deliver, the offensive line remains dominant, and Carolina's rushing attack also makes their presence felt, this offense could take off.

Coker's been something of a forgotten man flying under the radar again this offseason. That might not be the case for much longer if the required improvements arrive.

Something that could also make him some decent money in a contract year along the way.

