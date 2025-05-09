Panthers insider warns UDFA standout could spark massive roster shakeup

Draft picks and undrafted hopefuls will get their first chance to impress in the coming days at the Carolina Panthers' annual rookie minicamp. This won't make or break their aspirations, but they only get one opportunity to make a good first impression.

One Panthers insider highlighted an intriguing prospect who could force his way into the team's plans when it's all said and done.

The Panthers' roster looks well balanced with the right blend of youth and experience currently. Undrafted free agents are starting from the bottom, which is a tough challenge. But as wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson showed last season, opportunities to progress quickly are there if they display the right work ethic and on-field characteristics.

Panthers insider highlights Jared Harrison-Hunte as someone to watch this offseason

Joe Person from The Athletic revealed that defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte is a player to watch. The insider believes that the reported undrafted free agent signing could make his presence felt en route to roster consideration, making him someone fans should keep a close eye on as preparations for the upcoming campaign gather pace.

"Among the undrafted free agents, former SMU defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte is worth a look. The 6-3, 290-pounder spent five seasons at Miami before transferring to SMU, where he played defensive tackle in the Mustangs’ four-man base. He came up big during SMU’s playoff push, notching six of his 8 1/2 sacks over the final four games." Joe Person

The Panthers have significantly strengthened their defensive front this offseason. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III provide some veteran steel after joining in free agency. Nose tackle Cam Jackson is an intriguing draft pick who went largely unnoticed. There's also the small matter of Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown returning from a long-term injury to factor into the equation.

Wth A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle expected to fill rotational duties, it doesn't leave much space for others. Jaden Crumedy and LaBryan Ray move to the roster bubble. Harrison-Hunte boasts some useful athletic traits and is coming off a stellar year, but the margin for error is razor-thin.

The flashes Harrison-Hunte displayed at SMU last season were encouraging. His first-step explosiveness improved, and the hand placement also came on considerably at the right time. This wasn't enough for the player to hear his name called during the draft, but the Panthers were enticed enough to examine his potential in greater detail.

Dan Morgan rewards those who prove their worth. Whether they're franchise cornerstones or unfancied prospects, they all get the same respect. Harrison-Hunte must catch the eye quickly, which could provide enough momentum to give the coaching staff something to think about.

After that, everything else is out of his hands.

