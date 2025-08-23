Panthers just got a massive morale boost weeks before the regular season

Things are hanging precariously for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2025 campaign. Any slender advantage they can get is only going to serve Dave Canales well. And the head coach got a massive morale boost with just a few short weeks remaining until their regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Panthers haven't tinkered much with their tight end room this offseason. Those in power seemed happy enough with Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans as their starting tandem, as Tommy Tremble sat out the summer through injury. Now, it seems like the former third-round pick is ready to make his triumphant return.

Tremble has been officially activated off the physically unable to perform list. The Notre Dame product saw his momentum dented by a back issue that required surgery earlier this year. The Panthers didn't put a specific timeline for his recovery, but they must be suitably impressed by the way things are developing.

Carolina Panthers set to welcome back Tommy Tremble after summer absence

This is a major positive. Just how much Tremble will be able to feature in Week 1 remains to be seen, but the fact that he's been medically cleared to participate once again is a sign things are progressing positively. Canales was also enthused by his progress, especially as there have been no setbacks during his recuperation.

"Tommy is doing great. He's running full speed, he's looking towards just trying to get some more physical contact and get that adaptation part, before we can fully clear him. He's had no setbacks, and so we're excited to get Tommy back on the field doing something real soon." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

The Panthers will stay cautious with Tremble. It's a ramping-up process over the next fortnight before his official game designation becomes official. And even if he does take the field, it probably won't be with a full workload attached.

Tremble missed all of training camp. He got no reps during the preseason. He's an experienced pro who got a new deal this offseason, which should limit complications when he gets back. Even so, this also needs to be a gradual process.

Carolina's offense needs Tremble. He's expected to be the blocking tight end capable of assisting in the passing game when the situation dictates. This will free up Sanders to be the flex pass-catcher, with Evans coming in for rotational reps in Year 1 of his professional career.

This dynamic might have to wait for a week or two into the regular season to completely unfold. But Tremble is on track to make his presence felt.

