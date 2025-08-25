Panthers just handed golden shot to solve glaring weakness

Dan Morgan is currently going through his final cuts before confirming the Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster. However, don't be surprised if the general manager makes more moves after that.

Hundreds of players are going to be waived or released before the cut-down deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Morgan was incredibly active on the waiver wire last year, which means those who make the squad might not be around for too long. And there is already a golden opportunity to solve what could potentially be a glaring roster hole entering Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's no secret that the Panthers are a little light on dependable linebackers. Shaq Thompson wasn't brought back in free agency after dealing with some significant health issues in recent years. Things got even worse when Josey Jewell was released after medical assessments revealed that he was still suffering concussion symptoms seven months after sustaining the injury against the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina Panthers should consider signing Tony Fields II to bolster linebacking depth

Morgan has given everyone around a chance to flourish rather than acquiring immediate reinforcements. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom are penciled in as the team's starting tandem. The likes of Jacoby Windmon, Krys Barnes, Jon Rhattigan, Claudin Cherelus, and undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott are also vying for roster spots, so it'll be interesting to see what conclusions Morgan makes when push comes to shove.

Examining Tony Fields II's credentials in greater detail wouldn't be a bad idea, either. He's freshly available after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, and there is enough previous production to suggest he could have a rotational and special-teams role to play.

Fields looked capable of being a long-term presence with the Cleveland Browns before injury struck in 2024, restricting him to one game before his departure. The Rams signed him to their practice squad and gave him a reserve/futures contract this offseason. There were flashes of promise in the preseason, but it wasn't enough to go through.

The Rams would probably like to have Fields back on the practice squad. Morgan should consider swooping to ensure they don't get the chance. He's energetic, tackles well, and knows how to get himself around the football. The fact that he also makes a lasting impact on special teams only sweetens the pot.

What Morgan needs to figure out is whether Fields represents an upgrade on any depth linebackers that find their name on the initial squad. Better options could also become available, but Carolina could do a lot worse.

