Panthers just revealed their direction at key position without saying a word

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a sensational turnaround. Everyone in the national media was ready to write them off after a rocky opening to the campaign. Still, head coach Dave Canales' culture shift, spearheaded by unrivaled enthusiasm, resulted in an incredible turnaround when all hope seemed lost.

It's a refreshing change of pace. Fans are looking ahead to the next challenge, rather than doing mock drafts and plowing through potential free-agent acquisitions in 2026. Just how much longer this goes on is anyone's guess, but it does feel different.

Dan Morgan came into the general manager role with a long-term plan for sustained growth. There were going to be tough times, and a lot of hard work remains ahead. Even so, it's hard to look at their trajectory and not think the pieces are slowly coming together.

Carolina Panthers confirmed Cade Mays' long-term importance without a word

And heading into Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, the Panthers revealed their long-term direction at one key position without saying a word.

Austin Corbett's return from injury adds another interesting dynamic to the offensive line. He started the season at center, but the former Nevada star was utilized as a left guard in Week 7 against the New York Jets as Damien Lewis sat out with a shoulder complication.

Canales is hopeful that Lewis will return this weekend. That'll be a massive boost, but the Panthers made their stance on who'll be starting at the center spot crystal clear moving forward. On their unofficial depth chart, Cade Mays was still the guy, and Corbett was listed as the backup left guard.

Read into that what you will. But it is clear as day that this is Mays's job until further notice.

The improvements were noticeable when Mays replaced Corbett. His communication and chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young were on point. His ability as a pass protector and run blocker also represented an upgrade. Carolina is keeping faith with the 2022 sixth-round pick, and the Panthers would be wise to follow this with a new contract in the not-too-distant future.

This offense has been crying out for stability ever since Ryan Kalil rode off into the sunset after a prolific career. There is enough of a sample size to suggest that Mays could provide precisely that, and the price will only go up if Morgan waits until the end of the season to secure his services long-term.

As for Corbett? He'll be an understudy capable of playing anywhere along the interior. It's not what he had in mind, but the Panthers are no longer in the business of sentiment.