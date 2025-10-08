Dan Morgan's $3 million move might be Panthers' biggest offseason win

The Carolina Panthers are slowly coming together. It's very up and down right now, but their performance to come back from a heavy deficit against the Miami Dolphins proved how much resolve remains in the locker room.

Dan Morgan is in the second season of his ambitious project. The general manager had a lot on his plate when he took the job. Not every move has paid off just yet, but fans still have faith that his approach will reap long-term rewards.

And looking at the way things have unfolded in recent weeks, it's becoming painfully apparent that Morgan's biggest offseason win was one of his more minor moves.

Cade Mays answered the Carolina Panthers' call, and a new contract could be on the way

When Austin Corbett went down with another injury last season, the Panthers brought Cade Mays back from the New York Giants practice squad and immediately thrust him into the starting lineup. The former Tennessee prospect responded positively, displaying much-improved consistency and staking a strong claim to stick around.

The Panthers rewarded Mays for his improved efforts, triggering his restricted rights free-agent tender at $3.4 million. Unfortunately for the 2022 sixth-round pick, he couldn't beat out Corbett for the starting center job this summer.

Mays stayed patient, worked hard on his craft behind the scenes, and waited for his chance. Corbett got hurt again, a common theme in recent years, but the Panthers had a ready-made replacement capable of slotting in seamlessly.

Not only has Mays minimized complications, but he has also improved production at the center spot. His pass protection is accomplished. He is evolving into a crushing force on running plays. The chemistry developed with quarterback Bryce Young last season has reached another level. Even if Corbett can make a return, it's unlikely he'll get his spot back if the same trend continues.

Morgan and Dave Canales adopted a wait-and-see approach with Mays this offseason. The tender gave them another year to see if his raised performances were a flash in the pan or the start of something more. They should have no doubts now, so a long-term contract could be in the offing if standards don't slip.

Mays is an unsung hero. It's a thankless task for those in the trenches, but he's jumping off the tape, which didn't look feasible when he was cast aside entering his third season in Carolina.

Fortune worked in his favor. But make no mistake, this doesn't happen without hard work and seizing the moment — something Mays has accomplished emphatically.