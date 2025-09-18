Panthers have a Week 3 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

It's been a difficult week for the Carolina Panthers. And their second-straight loss against the Arizona Cardinals to begin the campaign was the least of their problems.

Dave Canales is currently dealing with some injury concerns. The offensive line, which was considered their biggest strength above all else, has taken two major hits that could potentially come with grave ramifications attached.

Pro Bowl guard Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep in Week 2 and went to injured reserve. The formidable presence hasn't ruled out the prospect of coming back later in the campaign, but it seems unlikely. If that wasn't bad enough, starting center Austin Corbett tore his MCL.

Carolina Panthers should have utmost confidence in Cade Mays after Austin Corbett injury

Corbett's suffered some torrid injury luck in recent seasons. He's now set for another extended spell on the sidelines, which is the last thing he needed after the Panthers gave him a supreme vote of confidence this offseason. Although disappointing, the franchise has a ready-made replacement ready to hit the ground running.

Cade Mays didn't do enough to make the 53-man roster last season. The Panthers were desperate after Corbett's injury, scooping him off the New York Giants practice squad and immediately installing the 2022 sixth-round pick as the starter. It was a difficult situation, but he stepped up accordingly.

Mays looked like a different player. He was assured, confident, and communicated effectively. There were notable improvements in pass protection, and his push on running plays also made strides. This was enough for a new one-year deal, but Corbett beat him out for the starting gig this summer.

Now, Mays gets another shot. There was an immediate connection with quarterback Bryce Young in Arizona, who looked noticeably more comfortable with the Tennessee product snapping him the football. He didn't give up a penalty or sack from 17 snaps. His 70.5 pass-blocking grade already ranks 10th among all qualifying centers according to Pro Football Focus.

This represents a solid foundation from which to build. There are significant concerns around right guard Chandler Zavala in Hunt's absence. But it's a sign of Mays' incredible growth that no fan is projecting him to be a weak link.

That wasn't always the case.

What comes next for Mays is crucial. Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Ruke Orhorhoro represents a physically imposing obstacle that must be neutralized effectively this weekend. If the center can do this with help and string together some positive performances, Corbett might not see the field again, even if he is healthy enough to return.

And who knows, perhaps this will be enough for the Panthers to give Mays a longer-term commitment next spring.

