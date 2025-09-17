Panthers' draft pick set for pivotal audition that could rewrite his story

The Carolina Panthers are 0-2. Regardless of how well they performed in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL is a results-driven business. And right now, head coach Dave Canales' squad is falling short of expectations.

If that wasn't enough, they are also dealing with some concerning injury issues along the offensive line. Starting center Austin Corbett suffered a torn MCL to extend his troubling complications in recent years. Stud right guard Robert Hunt sustained a torn bicep, placing him on injured reserve and likely ruling him out for the entire 2025 campaign moving forward.

Canales didn't completely rule out a return for either, but it seems unlikely. It's next man up for the Panthers, and this unfortunate setback for Hunt provides one forgotten draft pick with an opportunity to rewrite his story.

Carolina Panthers need Chandler Zavala to step up after Robert Hunt injury blow

It's a fluid situation, but Canales hinted that Chandler Zavala would get the first chance to hold down the right guard position. The former North Carolina State standout became an afterthought after a rookie campaign to forget. However, the improvements when given chances in 2024 represent reasons for encouragement.

Zavala was thrust into the fire prematurely in Year 1 of his professional career. He wasn't ready, and the lineman quickly became a weak link. The Panthers' lack of depth left them with no alternative, but it was an unmitigated disaster before he also went to injured reserve.

The Panthers acquired Hunt and Damien Lewis at great expense to become their new guard tandem, which brought instant results. Zavala became a depth piece to be used for emergency purposes and sparingly on special teams. Now, more is required.

It's a gamble. In 25 snaps this season, Zavala has already given up one sack and one penalty. His 28.1 pass-blocking grade ranks 78th out of 86 qualifying guards with Pro Football Focus. The 59.7 run blocking grade is a little better, but becoming more well-rounded is the only way he can inspire confidence.

If Zavala fluffs his lines, the Panthers have Brady Christensen to take his place in the lineup. He's got the versatility needed to play anywhere across the offensive line. That's not a bad fallback option to depend upon, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

The Atlanta Falcons will target Zavala heavily in Week 3. They generated pressure almost at will against the Minnesota Vikings last time out en route to an eye-catching victory. The Panthers must meet fire with fire, and the third-year pro must provide the accomplished production needed in Hunt's absence.

Anything less has severe career consequences attached.

