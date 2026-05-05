Panthers legend Luke Kuechly suddenly pulled into surprising CBS battle

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, CBS Sports has shown interest in Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly for a role on its flagship pregame show, The NFL Today. The opening comes after Matt Ryan left the network to become president of football operations for the Atlanta Falcons.

Kuechly, now a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Panthers radio analyst, is reportedly one of the names CBS has discussed to fill that seat alongside host James Brown and analysts Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher.

While former quarterback Russell Wilson is considered the frontrunner for the job, the mere fact that CBS has Kuechly on its radar says a lot about how people view him.

Luke Kuechly's post-Carolina Panthers' career continues to go from strength-to-strength

Kuechly didn’t sprint into the media after retiring due to concussion issues in 2020. In fact, he did the opposite.

He chose to work in the Panthers’ front office as a pro scout, staying close to the game. Then he moved into Carolina's radio booth in 2022, where listeners quickly realized something: Kuechly could explain it at a level most analysts can’t.

That reputation went national last December when Kuechly appeared on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Playbook altcast and famously called out a pick-six before the snap. The clip went viral in football circles and reopened the conversation about what he could be on television.

To CBS, that matters. They aren’t just looking for a recognizable name; they're looking for someone who can elevate the broadcast. Kuechly fits that description perfectly.

Marchand’s report notes that Wilson is in “deep discussions” with CBS and may even be considering retirement to take the job. The quarterback has already appeared on the show during bye weeks and has familiarity with the format. But the contrast between the signal-caller and Kuechly is pretty interesting.

Wilson is the bigger celebrity with a broader appeal. Kuechly is the football savant. And for a pregame show built around breaking down what viewers are about to watch, that distinction is important.

Whether Kuechly ultimately wants that spotlight is a legitimate question. It seems he's always been more comfortable behind the scenes than in front of the camera. A live Sunday morning studio show in Manhattan is a very different environment from the Panthers' radio booth.

But if CBS believes he belongs there, it’s because they see what Panthers fans have known for over a decade.

Kuechly processes football differently than almost anyone. And that trait translates just as well to a headset as it once did to a helmet.