Panthers linked to $33 million trade idea that could be a huge mistake

The Carolina Panthers are making the NFL sit up and take notice at long last. They've won four of their previous five games and three straight, which has left fans clamoring for general manager Dan Morgan to make a bold trade to enhance their chances before the 2025 deadline.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently floated the Panthers as a potential landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who’s reportedly seeking a trade before the deadline.

“If there's one pass catcher set to change teams before the deadline,” Benjamin said, “it's probably Meyers, who sought a trade even before the Raiders sunk to 2-5 on the season. He may not be a massive needle mover as a possession receiver, but he still offers valuable depth and solid hands.”

The fit looks clean on paper: Carolina’s passing game ranks near the bottom of the league, and Meyers, a reliable possession target, could bring some stability. But that $33 million price tag would make this a massive mistake.

Carolina Panthers must let their young wide receivers grow with Bryce Young

Meyers is a good player. But what he brings to the table is almost exactly what the Panthers already have in Hunter Renfrow. Adding him would mean paying another possession receiver.

And going even deeper, the Panthers' receiving room is one of the most intriguing young groups in the NFL. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan has flashed the kind of size-speed blend that turns heads, and it’s no surprise he’s already forcing his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has shown explosiveness and natural separation ability, flashing real potential in his limited opportunities. And Xavier Legette, once called a reach and labeled as a bust, just delivered the best game of his young career with nine catches for 92 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 win over the New York Jets. Even Brycen Tremayne and Jalen Coker have shown flashes of upside when on the field.

Those players need reps, not roadblocks.

Dave Canales has emphasized growth and continuity all season, and forcing in another veteran ahead of them would only stunt that progress. Yes, the passing attack could use more punch. But that’s not about adding another short-area target; it’s about letting Bryce Young (once healthy) and his receivers develop and build chemistry.

Right now, the offense’s identity runs through the ground game, which is surprisingly one of the league’s best. Andy Dalton will start this week against the Buffalo Bills, but the long-term plan still centers around developing Young and his core of pass-catchers.

Trading for Meyers, an expensive wideout who fits best as a complementary piece, would only eat up cap space and snaps that should go to players who are part of the long-term vision.

Carolina’s rebuild is finally trending in the right direction. Taking on Meyers to chase short-term production would be a step backward.

The Panthers don’t need another Renfrow. They need to let their young receivers grow into stars of their own.