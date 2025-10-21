Once maligned Panthers playmaker now turning critics into believers

A few months ago, Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report called Legette the Carolina Panthers’ worst draft pick of the last five years. This was a telling sign that his early career exploits had not gone according to plan.

Holder questioned whether Legette would even hold onto a starting role this year. Fast forward to mid-October, and the wide receiver may have just shattered that narrative.

A player once labeled a reach at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft is now why the Carolina Panthers have a pulse. And after their win over the New York Jets, it’s getting harder for even his loudest doubters to deny it.

Xavier Legette is finally starting to pay the Carolina Panthers' faith

Legette’s nine catches on 11 targets for 92 receiving yards and a touchdown didn’t just mark a career high; it marked validation. Validation for a front office that believed in his upside, for coaches who refused to give up on him, and for a receiver who stayed patient through every misstep.

“It’s been a process,” head coach Dave Canales said.“He’s kept his head down, he’s worked, and now you’re seeing the payoff.”

Nothing showcased that payoff more than late in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers facing a crucial 3rd-and-8. Bryce Young had an ankle injury, so Andy Dalton stepped in. He didn’t hesitate to look Legette’s way.

Dalton gave his young receiver a chance to finish the job with the game on the line.

“They brought a pressure and we had him one-on-one,” Dalton said. “I told him before that drive, ‘You’re gonna make a play that helps us win this game.’ And he did.”

Legette’s catch sealed the win for the Panthers. Earlier in the contest, he’d already connected with Young on a scramble-drill touchdown that gave Carolina its only trip to the end zone.

Two quarterbacks. One constant. Legette made plays for both.

Legette’s breakout doesn’t erase the early frustration or fix Carolina’s offensive issues. In fact, he hasn’t looked great this season overall. But the former South Carolina star's rise does give the Panthers something they’ve been desperate for: a young wideout proving he can grow into a legitimate weapon.

If he keeps trending upward, the conversation around Carolina’s future shifts. Instead of asking if the Panthers have enough around Young, the question becomes how far this core can grow together.

If the Panthers get this version of Legette, the critics will have little to say.