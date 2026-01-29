Panthers linked to a low-risk trade with real upside for Dave Canales' offense

Dan Morgan plans to be a little more aggressive in pursuit of building on a campaign that saw the Carolina Panthers win the NFC South and make the playoffs. There isn't much spare cash right now, but that will surely change in the near future.

The Panthers are getting closer. At the same time, they are not one piece away from contending. Morgan knows that, but another strong recruitment period could be enough to keep their upward trajectory going as they enter the third campaign under head coach Dave Canales' guidance.

Morgan's been more content to build through the draft and invest his significant investments in the trenches since taking charge in 2024. This newfound positivity might see him shift course slightly, leading to speculation about an incoming trade to help Carolina get over the hump.

Carolina Panthers urged to consider low-risk trade for Bears tight end Cole Kmet

Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report thought sending a fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for tight end Cole Kmet is an option to consider. He's lost his No. 1 role to Colston Loveland, but he remains a dependable option in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field and in the red zone. And he may be an upgrade over anything Carolina currently has.

"While [Cole] Kmet saw a greatly reduced role during Loveland's rookie campaign, he has three 500-yard campaigns on his resume and will turn just 27 in March. He can be a solid long-term starter for a team in need of a pass-catching tight end. The Carolina Panthers should be interested in adding a tight end of Kmet's caliber. Carolina won the NFC South and appears poised to take another positive step. However, it could use a more dynamic tight end to aid quarterback Bryce Young." Kristopher Knox

The Panthers have Mitchell Evans, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, and James Mitchell in their tight-end room. All are solid players, but none can move the needle. Whether Kmet falls into that category is also debatable, but he's got some decent previous production to call upon. Considering he'll be 27 when the new season starts, this represents an investment in the present and the future.

Kmet has two more years on his deal, counting $11.6 million on the cap in each campaign. There is no guaranteed money left, but Morgan might be looking for a cheaper alternative in free agency or the draft, with just $9.14 million in available resources.

From a compensation standpoint, this would be a low-risk move with high-end benefits attached. And if the Panthers can somehow make the money work, this could be a lot more plausible.