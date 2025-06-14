Panthers long shot rewriting his NFL script one practice at a time

The Carolina Panthers have fierce competition for places this offseason. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales raised the stakes through aggressive moves both in free agency and the draft. They've also hinted that those who prove their worth will be rewarded accordingly.

One long shot to make the squad is off to a good start. He's rewriting his NFL story with every practice that passes, which will serve him well when training camp rolls around.

The Panthers waited until the 2025 NFL Draft to strengthen their wide receiver room. Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. were two of Carolina's eight picks. That didn't stop Morgan from further bolstering his options when the undrafted free-agent frenzy commenced.

Kobe Hudson was one of them. The former UCF standout was a solid if not spectacular performer over his five years in college. He's got the size and physical profile that warranted closer investigation from the Panthers, and he's been eager to repay this faith over early workouts.

Kobe Hudson is off to a good start with the Carolina Panthers

Hudson enjoyed a superb mandatory minicamp, according to those in attendance. He was among the standout performers on Day 2, showcasing his separation skills and assured hands that made him a top UDFA priority once the draft concluded.

This is an immensely positive start from Hudson, but much more is needed. To say Carolina's wideout room is crowded would be an understatement. The rookie built some decent early momentum. That will count for nothing if he cannot build upon it throughout training camp and whatever reps come his way in the preseason.

This stage of preparations for the new campaign is all about getting a sound footing for those on the fringes. Hudson transitioned smoothly, not looking out of place among more senior figures. That doesn't confirm his future outlook one way or another, but it's a superb start nonetheless.

McMillan, Horn, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen will all make it. Hunter Renfrow and David Moore will also fancy their chances of going through to the 53-man squad. One couldn't dismiss Jacolby George, another UDFA acquisition, from staking a claim either.

That's the size of the task awaiting Hudson. A place on the practice squad remains a more realistic objective. But there's just no telling what could happen if he continues this exceptional start throughout the summer.

It could still go either way. Even so, Hudson has given himself a fighting chance if nothing else.

