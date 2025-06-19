Panthers made a massive bet on Bryce Young (and there's no going back)

The Carolina Panthers sent shockwaves through the entire league when they traded from No. 9 to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a gamble of epic proportions, eventually leading the franchise to quarterback Bryce Young.

And there's no going back now.

Young finally showed signs of life last season. It was a rollercoaster to get there, but the fire has now been lit.

Head coach Dave Canales is seeing something different in Young this offseason. The confidence and swagger are back. He's getting chippy with cornerback Jaycee Horn in practice and evolving from a leadership standpoint. Everyone in the building is fully behind the signal-caller, and the Panthers did everything possible to build around him throughout Dan Morgan's second recruitment period at the helm.

If they weren't before, the Panthers are all-in on Young now.

He must deliver.

Carolina Panthers have placed everything needed around Bryce Young entering his third year

Based on his performance levels upon returning to the starting lineup after his benching, Young is more than capable of spearheading an offensive renaissance in Carolina. He's also got a stable offensive line, a strong rushing attack led by Chuba Hubbard, and several wide receivers capable of making plays consistently. If Ja'Tavion Sanders becomes a more complete pass-catching option at the tight end spot, there are no excuses.

Having scheme familiarity will help Young. The Panthers have stability across the coaching staff for the first time in years. It's a sign of confidence from team owner David Tepper. It's also something the Heisman Trophy winner hasn't experienced since college under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Optimism is growing. Young showcased tremendous resolve in the face of career-defining adversity last season. He came back from the brink, but it will count for nothing if the Mater Dei High School graduate cannot kick on in Year 3 of his professional career.

It just so happens that Young will be extension-eligible after this season. While giving him a lucrative contract ahead of time doesn't seem feasible right now, it's not entirely out of the question if he takes a monumental surge.

At the very least, Young will be looking to get his fifth-year option picked up. That's a minimum requirement, but everyone should be aiming higher.

The Panthers have spent too long languishing in football irrelevancy. That might not be the case for much longer if Young has anything to do with it. Something that would also give this monumental wager on the quarterback much-needed vindication when all hope seemed lost once upon a time.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis