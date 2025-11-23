Panthers make Jaycee Horn's dreams come true in new CBS Sports mock draft

Carolina Panthers fans are used to going over mock drafts at this time of year. They usually are languishing among the bottom feeders league-wide, so getting a head start on what top prospects might be there for the taking with another high-end pick became a depressingly familiar feeling.

That's not the case this time around.

The Panthers are quickly becoming one of the NFL's surprise packages in 2025. They are half a game out of first place in the NFC South. Depending on what happens this weekend, they could even supplant the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the summit before Week 13.

That's left mock drafts and potential free-agent targets at the back of everyone's mind, for now. But make no mistake; general manager Dan Morgan and his front office staff will already be examining potential prospects of interest before the all-important pre-draft assessment stage commences.

Carolina Panthers select Avieon Terrell in CBS Sports' new mock draft

Mike Renner from CBS Sports has something interesting in mind for the Panthers in his latest mock draft. The respected analyst thought cornerback Avieon Terrell would be a tremendous fit for Ejiro Evero's defense, something that would also break the Panthers' streak of never selecting a Clemson prospect.

"The Panthers have a lot of holes to fill defensively, but none seem more pressing than cornerback. [Avieon] Terrell is a distinctly different type of corner from Jaycee Horn, as the Clemson corner is more capable of handling shiftier, smaller receivers." Mike Renner

Carolina could use another cornerback. Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade are all under contract next season. Undrafted rookie Corey Thornton has shown immense promise when called upon, but another potential lockdown presence would make the Panthers' secondary extremely difficult to overcome.

Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell Jr., is versatile in any scheme. He might not have Horn's size and length, but he's sticky in coverage and mirrors opposing receivers well all over the field.

Things have not gone according to plan for the Tigers this season. Even so, the gifted defensive back is cementing his status as a first-round talent who could flourish in the pros with some extra polish.

The Panthers have other glaring needs that could be addressed. Adding a prolific pass-catching tight end, another edge rusher, safety, or maybe even a three-down linebacker could take priority over the corner spot. But Morgan won't hesitate to pick the best prospect available as part of his long-term plans for sustained franchise growth.

And the Panthers could do far worse than examining Terrell's credentials in greater detail.