Dave Canales just made Panthers' stance on Corey Thornton crystal clear

Corey Thornton's rapid emergence from an undrafted afterthought to make the 53-man roster was among the Carolina Panthers' best feel-good stories of summer. Now, he's taking this positive momentum into a competitive setting.

Thornton surged into consideration almost instantly. His blend of size, length, and athleticism is precisely what coordinator Ejiro Evero looks for in his defensive backs. The Panthers have taken their time with the Louisville product, but his workload ramped up considerably in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons.

With fellow rookie Lathan Ransom out through injury, Thornton played 70 percent of defensive snaps. He didn't look out of place whatsoever, providing assured coverage as the big nickel and locking down almost everyone in his path en route to his best performance to date.

Carolina Panthers have unearthed another undrafted gem in Corey Thornton

Dave Canales was quick to single out Thornton for special praise. The head coach was thrilled with the cornerback's ability to produce when his number was called at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He also lauded his work ethic, competitiveness, and ability to seize the moment under the spotlight.

"He's been showing a lot of ability in practice that we can count on. Watching him continue to improve his fundamentals, and a guy that's really into the game, really focused on the details, wants to know, a guy that competes with Chuba Hubbard to try to be on the field first every day. So, a competitive guy by nature, and then he's got length, he's got size. We thought it'd be a good matchup, knowing they were going to move Drake London around a little bit. So he got some opportunities yesterday and made the most of it." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Thornton was a surprise that the Falcons didn't see coming. The Panthers knew his physicality would be a problem, and it proved to be. He could jam receivers at the line and made his tackles count when the situation dictated. You could see the first-year pro growing in stature as the contest wore on, and Carolina's gamble to get him more involved paid off handsomely.

Whether this trend continues moving forward remains to be seen.

Canales outlined that Thornton received extra reps due to the matchups. That could change against the San Francisco 49ers, but this is a developmental staff that rewards those who play well. And based on this showing, he's more than worthy of taking a prominent role in the lineup on Monday Night Football.

It's early days, but Thornton is quickly becoming yet another undrafted gem unearthed by Panthers general manager Dan Morgan. Hopefully, this can provide the confidence boost needed to flourish at the business end of the campaign.