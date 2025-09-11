Panthers' massive flaw is quickly turning into Dan Morgan’s worst nightmare

It seems the Carolina Panthers are in an eternal purgatory when it comes to getting adequate play at the linebacker position. Ever since the shock retirement of Luke Kuechly, they have been embroiled in an ongoing search for competency to no avail.

Shaq Thompson was far and away the best linebacker the Panthers have had since. The player spent his rookie season learning from Kuechly and Thomas Davis Sr., so it’s no surprise he's forged out a 10-year NFL career. Unfortunately for the veteran and Carolina, injuries plagued his final two years, and he wasn't brought back this spring.

A mixture of injuries and bad play has led the Panthers to have some of the worst linebacking since the retirement of No. 59. The likes of Tahir Whitehead and Jermaine Carter Jr. have attempted to fill the void left by the former Boston College star, but all have failed miserably.

Carolina Panthers linebacking gamble hasn't reaped immediate rewards

The Panthers were once again dealt an injury blow this offseason when starting linebacker Josey Jewell was released to prioritize his recovery from a concussion sustained in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. In the weeks leading up to training camp, he was still experiencing symptoms, and the right decision was made.

It has been suggested that if all goes well with the player's recovery, he could rejoin the team at some point. Jewell was a solid starter for the team in 2024, securing 97 tackles despite missing five games. His presence is already being sorely missed.

This left the Panthers with a linebacking group of Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, and undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott. Let’s not sugarcoat it. This is a bottom-tier linebacking group, and this played out in full effect against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brenton Strange led the Jaguars with 59 receiving yards, and fellow tight end Hunter Long had a score on a miscommunication between Wallace and safety Nick Scott. Jacksonville also ran for 200 yards, with Travis Etienne Jr. having 143 of them.

The play of the linebacking group was reflected in the Pro Football Focus gradings. Rozeboom was solid with a 62.7, which was expected from the solid veteran out of South Dakota State. Wallace came away with real questions about his sustainability as a starter.

Wallace ended the game with a 29.7 grade. This ranked 69th out of the 72 eligible linebackers from Week 1. It’s hard to imagine former Pro Bowl linebacker Dan Morgan was happy with what he saw, and he should seriously consider dipping into the free agent market.

It’s pretty slim pickings when it comes to who is available. Eric Kendricks is the standout name. The veteran has logged over 1,100 tackles in his career to date and started 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season. This would give the Panthers two solid starters in Kendricks and Rozeboom, allowing Wallace to have a more rotational role as he continues to develop.

If the Panthers stick with the group, they may be tempted to take a look at Martin-Scott, who impressed in training camp, to make the 53-man roster after a stellar career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. But that is a damning indictment of the personnel moves throughout the offseason.

