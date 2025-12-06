Panthers' massive underperformer at the bye week could force depth chart shakeup

The Carolina Panthers hit their bye week with rare momentum, a shocking upset of the Los Angeles Rams, and a clear path toward a playoff push.

But as Dave Canales reviews the first 13 weeks, one unexpected issue jumps off the film: Carolina’s supposed breakout tight end has gone quiet at the worst possible time.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, the second-year former Texas standout expected to be a foundational weapon in Canales’ offense, is suddenly trending in the wrong direction. And if things don’t change soon, the Panthers may have no choice but to change their tight end depth chart for the rest of the season.

For most of the season, Sanders has been Carolina’s top receiving tight end. He has 25 catches on 30 targets for 176 yards across 10 games with an 83.3 percent catch rate.

Carolina Panthers aren't seeing enough from Ja'Tavion Sanders, and that's a problem

But in November, the floor fell out.

Over the last two games, Sanders has just one target (and none in the Panthers’ win over the Rams). Even more concerning is that his snaps dropped to 48% in Week 13, his lowest share since Week 7.

The Panthers didn’t expect to be in this spot with Sanders. But the issues have piled up:

Inconsistency at the top of routes

Unsteady blocking in critical downs

Missed opportunities on schemed looks

Lingering minor injuries that disrupted rhythm and confidence

In a playoff race this tight, Carolina can’t wait for the breakout that may not come this year.

Another reason Sanders is losing ground is because Mitchell Evans is gaining it.

The rookie from Notre Dame is quietly becoming one of the most complete players in Canales’ offense, and he out-snapped Sanders 53% to 48% against the Rams.

Evans is a steadier blocker, more physical at the catch point, and playing with more confidence. Add in Tommy Tremble’s value as a bruising, dependable blocker, and the Panthers suddenly have a tight end room where roles may need redefining.

Canales isn’t one for dramatic midseason shifts, but this one is hard to ignore. Carolina’s playoff shot is real and they must maximize every position group.

The tight end dynamic will be one of the most critical under-the-radar storylines in Carolina’s push for the NFC South. For Sanders, December might define how the organization views him, not just for this year, but for the long-term build under Dan Morgan and Canales.

Evans’ rise, Sanders’ stagnation, and Tremble’s blocking prowess create one simple truth: the Panthers may need to change the rotation after the bye week.