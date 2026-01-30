Panthers may stumble into dream Ejiro Evero replacement as Raiders buzz builds

The Carolina Panthers should be making plans for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's departure. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN confirmed that he was still firmly in the hunt for the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching gig. If their meeting with Klint Kubiak doesn't go well, he could get the green light for a long-awaited promotion.

Head coach Dave Canales will already have contingency plans in place. The Panthers finally have momentum on their side, so any disruption could be detrimental to their 2026 outlook unless swift, decisive moves are made if Evero departs. That takes on greater significance when one considers the number of teams around the league still looking for defensive coordinators.

It's a fascinating dynamic to watch. But the Panthers may have a leading candidate in their laps after a startling development elsewhere around the league.

Carolina Panthers should strongly consider Jim Schwartz if Ejiro Evero leaves for Las Vegas

Jim Schwartz was being strongly considered for the Cleveland Browns head-coaching vacancy. Those in power went with Todd Monken instead, leaving the coordinator completely perplexed. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the respected coach has said goodbye to people in the building and indicated that he would not be back.

"After the Browns informed DC Jim Schwartz they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back, sources tell The Insiders. Schwartz is under contract and Cleveland wants to retain him. But his future is now unclear." Tom Pelissero

Schwartz is still under contract with the Browns, and they reportedly want him to return. That means Cleveland could block an approach from another team, but if the experienced figure is adamant about taking his chances elsewhere, there is nothing much they can do about it.

The Panthers might have a younger alternative in mind if Evero leaves the franchise. However, someone with Schwartz's glittering defensive credentials would be a breath of fresh air for a young, ascending unit.

For all the Browns' struggles last season, and there were many of them, things would have been much worse if not for their defense. Schwartz masterminded another outstanding campaign from the group. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sacks record, and several young players developed into outstanding performers under his expert guidance.

This would result in a seismic schematic shift, but some fans may argue that it wouldn't be a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination. Schwartz would command instant respect from the moment he got into the building. And with no salary cap on coaches, team owner David Tepper could make him a financial offer that very few teams around the NFL could match.

Evero will be back if Kubiak is intrigued by the project. But if he moves on, Schwartz would be an exceptional replacement.