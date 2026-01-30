Jeremy Fowler just sent Panthers fans into full panic mode over Ejiro Evero

It's been relatively silent for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as he waits to hear from the Las Vegas Raiders about their head-coaching vacancy. However, a new insider report could have the Carolina Panthers sweating a little bit more.

Evero generated interest in this head-coaching cycle after leading the Panthers' defense to improvements in 2025. He spoke with the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, but they went in different directions. The Raiders were much more keen, bringing him in for an in-person interview and quickly becoming enamored of his plans to take the franchise forward.

Las Vegas may still go with an offensive-minded coach to lead their new quarterback, which is expected to be Indiana prospect Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even so, it seems like there is only one more candidate standing between the defensive guru and a long-awaited top job.

Carolina Panthers still at serious riisk of losing Ejiro Evero to the Raiders

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that Evero is still firmly in the mix to get the Raiders job. Much will depend on whether their interview with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak goes well this weekend, but his detailed plan and ties within the building should prompt the Panthers to quickly make contingency plans.

"Eyes on Klint Kubiak for the Raiders job, but Panthers DC Ejiro Evero is still in the mix there. Some candidates have been eliminated, but he has not. He conveyed a detailed QB/offensive plan in an in-person meeting with the Raiders. The Raiders' regime and Evero have Denver ties." Jeremy Fowler

Fans are split on Evero. Some wanted a change of direction despite the defensive growth this season. Others were willing to give him another go-around to see if further enhancements could be implemented once the personnel improved. Head coach Dave Canales falls into that category, revealing after the campaign that the coordinator had already received a contract extension.

If the Raiders do go with Evero, which looks entirely possible if Kubiak isn't convinced by the project, the Panthers will receive two compensatory third-round picks. They will come in handy, but this could derail momentum if the right replacement isn't acquired urgently.

Canales will have a list of options ready to replace Evero. Still, a notion that seemed inconceivable this time last year now looks like a genuine possibility.

Whether it's this year or in the future, Evero will be a head coach. For Canales, he must be ready to adjust his strategy accordingly when the time comes.

That might be sooner than anyone expected.