Panthers might be sitting on a bombshell free-agent splash that rattles the NFL

General manager Dan Morgan's grand plan to get the Carolina Panthers back into contention is going better than anyone anticipated. With another strong offseason on the recruitment side, this upstart franchise will be a team to watch once again.

Morgan wasted no time in proclaiming what the team's most pressing priority is this offseason. The front-office leader wasn't satisfied with the lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Addressing the pass rush will be handled aggressively, but how the former linebacker goes about finding the right reinforcements is anyone's guess.

The Panthers could go down the draft route, which is Morgan's preferred method of roster building. However, with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen drafted last season, coupled with Carolina's success in 2025, being more aggressive couldn't be ruled out.

Carolina Panthers projected to take massive swing for Trey Hendrickson in free agency

And one ESPN analyst believes the Panthers have a clear path to one blockbuster free-agent signing that would shake the NFL to its foundations.

Aaron Schatz thought the Panthers make a ton of sense for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, whose time with the Cincinnati Bengals looks up. This isn't the sort of signing Morgan typically goes for, but Carolina is ready to win now. That changes the landscape considerably.

"The Panthers will pay big money to Trey Hendrickson. The Panthers ranked 24th in pass rush win rate this season, and while they took two edge rushers high in the 2025 draft (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen), they could use a steady veteran to lead the attack." Aaron Schatz, ESPN

Acquiring Hendrickson won't be cheap. The NFL's sack leader in 2023 and 2024 should be in high demand on the open market, and the Bengals will likely allow him to explore other employment opportunities. It would be an all-in move from Morgan, but the rewards might be substantial as the Panthers look to get over the hump.

Hendrickson is an elite pass-rusher. His relentless motor, exceptional technique, and violent hands make him a legitimate force that very few around the league can match. He may be 31 years old now, but there is nothing to suggest that he cannot keep performing well at the tail-end of his playing journey.

According to Spotrac, Hendrickson is expected to command an annual salary of $25.44 million on a two-year, $50.89 million deal. The Panthers would have to move some money around to make it work, but now is the time to strike after winning the NFC South and making the playoffs in 2025.

Time will tell. But whether it's Hendrickson or someone else, the Panthers have to find a genuine game-wrecker on the edge of their defense. Nothing else will do.