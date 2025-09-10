Panthers' mismanagement exposed as draft bust now tops NFL stat

One of the biggest failures from previous Carolina Panthers' regimes is not only an inability to draft effectively, but also to improperly nurture their talent.

It's why the squad remains languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders. It's also why so many thrive elsewhere once they are released from the Panthers' grasp in some capacity.

This has become a depressingly familiar feeling for fans who've become accustomed to failure under David Tepper's ownership. And judging by the performance of a once highly thought of prospect in Week 1, they could add their name to this ever-increasing list.

Yetur Gross-Matos continues to grow in stature after Carolina Panthers cut ties

The Panthers didn't make much of an effort to keep Yetur Gross-Matos around after his rookie contract expired. The No. 38 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft flashed moments of incredible promise, but injuries held him back from reaching his true ceiling. Dan Morgan wasn't willing to wait around, and he was permitted to take his chances elsewhere.

Gross-Matos signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He missed six games due to injury in 2024, gaining four sacks from 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Some thought he would be on the chopping block this offseason, but new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh thought some untapped potential remained.

The Penn State product comfortably made the 53-man roster. San Francisco deployed him as a rotational 3-technique in obvious pass-rushing situations on the defensive line interior. This was a recipe for success as the Niners picked up a notable road victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gross-Matos led all interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate in Week 1 at 30.8 percent. There is a long way to go and a lot of football left, but this represents an exceptional foundation from which to build.

PFF Win Rate among iDL (top 10) through week 1. How about YGM pic.twitter.com/IIrDj1guOv — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 10, 2025

His 74.2 pass-rushing grade ranked seventh among all defensive tackles. Things were less impressive against the run, which is why Saleh is utilizing his dynamic tendencies in longer down and distances rather than a three-down role.

This might be the niche Gross-Matos has been seeking since entering the league. The Panthers could never light his spark for long enough to warrant another deal. But his improved performance levels in San Francisco are starting to suggest that this was a coaching problem more than the player's perceived lack of talent at the time.

That's an all too familiar tale for the Panthers. But it doesn't make it any less frustrating.

