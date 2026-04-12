Panthers monitoring risky but electric prospect as draft intrigue intensifies

Dan Morgan spent the large majority of his financial assets on two massive defensive splashes in free agency. Acquiring edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd was a major statement of intent. Now, attention must turn to quarterback Bryce Young's supporting cast in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And according to one respected analyst, there is a fast-rising prospect that Carolina is reportedly keen on.

The Panthers have very few critical needs in the draft. Morgan wants to take the best prospects available, but acquiring a dynamic pass-catching tight end should be high on his list of objectives.

Carolina Panthers are reportedly high on Georgia tight end Oscar Delp

Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq is the hot name, though he may not make it until No. 19 overall. However, Jordan Reid of ESPN, citing sources close to the Panthers, believes Carolina is high on Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, too.

"Adding another playmaker for [Bryce] Young is viewed as essential when speaking to sources close to the Panthers. Another position to watch is tight end. The team is reportedly high on Oscar Delp (Georgia), who could be an option as early as the second round."

Delp is a fascinating case study. His production with the Bulldogs wouldn't be classed as elite by any stretch. He's not in the same class as his old college teammate Brock Bowers, but very few are. That does not detract from his upside, which centers on his athleticism and elite straight-line speed.

The prospect's 89 athleticism score at the NFL Scouting Combine ranked second among all tight end prospects. It shows up on tape, and Delp's assured hands make him a dependable target for Young if the Panthers went in this direction. He can work all three levels of the field effectively, and his versatility means Carolina could deploy him anywhere across the line of scrimmage with equal effectiveness.

Delp is not the biggest tight end, nor is he the most capable blocker. But with Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans around to handle those responsibilities, the Panthers wouldn't need much from him in that regard.

Adding more play strength will only help Delp counter more physical corners and safeties at the next level. The Panthers would be betting on what the prospect could become rather than anything he achieved consistently in college, but Morgan will not hesitate if he believes this can help Young take the next step.

It's a little risky, especially given Delp's soaring stock, which could see him taken in the second or third round. But if he maximizes his athletic attributes, the ceiling is through the roof.