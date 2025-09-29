Panthers must bench free-falling veteran after Week 4 horror show

Nothing went right for the Carolina Panthers in their disastrous Week 4 loss against the New England Patriots. This wasn't enjoyable viewing, considering how high the momentum was following the team's impressive shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It was a return to Carolina's depressing normality. If head coach Dave Canales took one step forward last week, this represented two steps back. Pressure is building on those in power, and fans are getting tired of the same old excuses without a consistent football product to show for it.

Ejiro Evero's defense came unstuck. One week after stopping the Falcons from going past the 30-yard line, they coughed up 307 total yards to the Patriots. There were several problems, but none were arguably more glaring than the much-maligned linebacker tandem of Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace.

Carolina Panthers have a big problem brewing with Christian Rozeboom

Dan Morgan, an accomplished former linebacker in his playing days, took a considerable risk at Carolina's second level of defense this season. Josey Jewell was released amid concussion concerns. Instead of urgently getting a replacement, the Panthers kept faith in what they had, moving Rozeboom into a starting role alongside Wallace, whom the general manager traded up to acquire in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This was a risky strategy that hasn't paid off. Wallace has had far more bad moments than good over the first four games. More was expected of Rozeboom, who boasts some starting experience and has worked with Evero previously on the Los Angeles Rams.

There is a long way to go and a lot of football left, but it's starting to look like Rozeboom will add his name to the long list of Evero disciples who failed to meet expectations in Carolina. His performance in Week 4 exposed some ongoing flaws. He didn't identify run fits quickly enough, and his lack of coverage credentials is becoming a weak link that opposing offenses are keen to exploit.

It's a massive problem. The Panthers should consider benching Rozeboom after this latest horror show. However, his one saving grace is the lack of legitimate depth behind the starting tandem.

Morgan needs to carry the can for that. This is a roster tailored to his specific desires, but his failure to react when Jewell's departure was confirmed is having detrimental ramifications for the team's defensive outlook. The Panthers are 1-3, so drastic measures are needed to prevent another campaign from spiraling out of control.

If that means demoting Rozeboom for someone else or a new addition, so be it. But something must be done.

