Panthers must ignore Tommy Tremble cut noise as stakes get real

June 1 is a significant date in NFL circles. It's the time when dead money can be split between two seasons, rather than being charged on 2026 alone. The Carolina Panthers haven't taken advantage of this during general manager Dan Morgan's tenure so far, but they haven't really needed to.

Whether that changes this time around is debatable. It doesn't seem especially likely, but that hasn't stopped some in the media from speculating about potential cap casualties to save Carolina some money.

One name is continuously coming up in conversation. But removing him from the equation would be a massive mistake.

Tommy Tremble's future with the Carolina Panthers should be secure (for now)

Zach Roberts of Sports Illustrated acknowledged that the probability of tight end Tommy Tremble being released was low. However, he still thought the Notre Dame product was a cut candidate as Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans look to unseat him atop the tight end depth chart.

"Cutting [Tommy] Tremble would save $4 million, although that would've been true before June 1 as well. The dead money of $4 million is also the same. Still, Tremble's been a prime cut candidate all offseason and remains one now."

Tremble does many things well. The trouble is, these largely go unnoticed compared to the numbers.

He is an exceptional blocker from the tight end position. It was his biggest positive from college, and it remains so now. There have been flashes as a pass-catcher, but nothing that would strike fear into any defense. But overall, Tremble's credentials should be recognized more than they are.

It's no secret that the Panthers need more pass-catching productivity from their tight end unit. Many have tried to replace Greg Olsen, and all have failed. Morgan kept faith with the current group, which was a calculated risk. If it fails, he will not be as lenient this time next year.

Tremble is under more pressure than most. It's a contract year for the 2021 third-round pick. If he wants a third contract in Carolina, he needs to evolve from a blocking specialist into a complete package type.

Nothing else will do.

The Panthers will give Tremble a shot at earning another contract. He's the senior figure in Carolina's tight end room. That'll be valuable as head coach Dave Canales' squad looks to take the next step. But his long-term outlook is precarious.

Cutting Tremble now makes no sense and runs counter to what the Panthers have emphasized since the current regime took charge. But if the performances don't match the paycheck in 2026, Morgan could turn to alternatives next spring.

That is how high the stakes are for Tremble. He must deliver.