Panthers nab Luke Kuechly's spiritual successor in early 2026 mock draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is barely in the rearview mirror. That hasn't stopped analysts across the media from speculating what the Carolina Panthers and others around the league could do when the 2026 event arrives.

One up-and-coming analyst had a bold hypothesis for the Panthers, which centered on a daring trade out of the top 10 for additional draft capital.

Of course, this is something Dan Morgan was contemplating from No. 8 overall this year. The general manager acknowledged it would have needed to be a king's ransom to get off wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but that's not to say he won't be more receptive next time around if a suitable offer arrives.

Carolina Panthers trade down, land prolific LB in ESPN's 2026 mock draft

Jordan Reid of ESPN had the Panthers picking at No. 7 overall in his 2026 mock draft, which was based on current Super Bowl odds. He had them moving back to No. 11 with the Los Angeles Rams, who surged up the order for LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Reid followed this up by mocking Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. to Carolina. This provides the Panthers with another potentially prolific second-level enforcer with the ability to impact proceedings in all phases. And it's not hard to see why this prospect is someone Morgan will have his eye on in the coming months.

"After the projected trade down, the Panthers would acquire extra draft capital and still have the chance to select Hill, the type of rangy middle linebacker that Carolina currently lacks. He's explosive with great range. His play speed and ability to sift through traffic make Hill a true sideline-to-sideline off-ball linebacker. But he can also get into the backfield, as his 15.5 tackles for loss were the 17th most among all FBS defenders in 2024. Carolina could use Hill as a blitzer." Jordan Reid

Hill is a tremendous talent. He came of age with the Longhorns last season and boasts enough scope for additional improvements before taking his chances at the next level. He'll be among hundreds of prospects the Panthers will closely evaluate, but a lot can and will change between now and when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.

Players will rise or fall based on their college production. Some included in Reid's early mock draft won't even be in first-round consideration when push comes to shove. With the changing college landscape with NIL becoming more prevalent, many prospects will opt for bigger paydays either in their current programs or via the transfer portal.

Morgan will be in Year 3 of his grand plan by then, so the pressure will be on for postseason contention. Even so, it's way too early to say which direction he'll go or what needs there will be with so much football ahead.

